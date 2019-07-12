Yolanda Hadid is all loved up.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed earlier this week that she is a “lucky girl” starting a “new chapter.”

“Feeling blessed and grateful for your love…..” Hadid, 55, captioned a photo of herself on Instagram smelling a bouquet of flowers, likely sent to her by the mystery person she was referencing.

“#NewChapter #GodIsGood #IamALuckyGirl,” she added.

Days later, the mother of three — she shares daughters Gigi, 24, and Bella, 22, and son Anwar, 20, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — posted a loving photo of a mystery man on her Instagram Story.

In the snap, the man wears a T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap as he looks downward while standing beside a horse. She added a GIF of ascending red hearts to the image.

Image zoom Photo of mystery man shared to Yolanda Hadid's Instagram Story Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

In January 2018, Hadid opened up to PEOPLE Now about a new relationship she was in — and why she took some time off from dating after her divorce from ex-husband David Foster to focus on herself.

“I really wanted to take the time, this time, to heal from not only Lyme disease but my divorce and really step into my own power as an independent woman and just feel whole on my own for the first time in, you know, 53 years,” she said. “And so I really took that time, I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want to meet anybody.”

After nine years together, four of which they spent as husband and wife, Hadid and music producer Foster announced their divorce exclusively to PEOPLE on Dec. 1, 2015.

“We’ve shared nine beautiful and joyous years together,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues.”

Their divorce was finalized in October 2017.

Hadid’s loving posts come almost two weeks after Foster and Katharine McPhee tied the knot. On June 28, nearly a year after Foster, 69, proposed to McPhee, 35, in July 2018, the pair wed in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington.

It is the second marriage for McPhee and fifth marriage for Foster, who was married to Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.