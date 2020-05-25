Yolanda Hadid and Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli Are 'Very Much in Love': 'Farm Life Has Connected Us'
"We live 10 miles apart," said the former Bravo star, who now lives full time on the East Coast
Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are going strong.
In a recent interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about living full time on the East Coast — just a few miles away from Jingoli, who is the CEO of a construction and development company.
"I don't really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I'm very much in love with my boyfriend," said Hadid, 56, in the video.
Hadid, who raises chickens, cattle, ponies and more on her farm, said that "what has connected us is probably horses and the farm life."
"We live 10 miles apart," she said. "So it's kind of perfect."
On Sunday, she shared an Instagram photo of her and Jingoli riding horses through a field of yellow flowers, which she captioned with a sole red heart emoji.
Since leaving RHOBH in 2016, Hadid said that "all of my relationships have changed," largely due to her move.
"I live on the East Coast full-time, right now on the farm. So I don't see anybody anymore," she explained.
Looking back at her time on the reality show, the mother of three said, "There were days that I had a great time with all the girls, obviously, and I had my difficulties with some women that I don't want to rehash. We've moved way beyond that."
"But Erika [Girardi] and I, we check in once in a while," she added of her former costar. "And yeah, life goes on. It's different when you live in a different city, obviously."
In January 2018, Hadid gushed over her boyfriend in an interview with PEOPLE Now, also revealing that she took some time off from dating after her divorce from ex-husband David Foster to focus on herself.
"I really wanted to take the time, this time, to heal from not only Lyme disease, but my divorce and really step into my own power as an independent woman and just feel whole on my own for the first time in, you know, 53 years," she said. "And so I really took that time. I didn't want to date, I didn't want to meet anybody."
But things changed when her new man showed up.
"I really started focusing," she said. "I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm."
On top of being "cute," Jingoli has something very important in common with her.
"When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was going to die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that," said Hadid, who was first diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, a type of bacterial infection, in 2012. "So that's really already a common bond that we have. To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let's just go for it and have a great time."