Yolanda Hadid Holds Hands with New Man as Daughter Gigi Dates Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron

The Hadid ladies are all loved up.

On Tuesday, both Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid stepped out (separately) in New York City with their new flames.

Supermodel Gigi was spotted out and about with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, whom she’s been spending time with since last week. And earlier in the day, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda was photographed holding hands with her new man, Joseph Jingoli, both smiling for the cameras.

Yolanda confirmed his identity on Instagram Wednesday, posting a series of photos of her and Jingoli, who is the CEO of a construction and development company.

“This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you…,” she captioned the post. “#MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Gigi, 24, and Cameron, 26, are “both being purposefully coy” about the nature of their relationship.

And while it’s “too soon” to call them an official couple, the source said their dates “are definitely real and Tyler is having a good time.”

Meanwhile, Yolanda, 55, teased her relationship with Jingoli on Instagram last month.

“Feeling blessed and grateful for your love…..” she captioned a photo of herself smelling a bouquet of flowers.

“#NewChapter #GodIsGood #IamALuckyGirl,” she added.

Days later, the mother of three — who shares Gigi, Bella, 22, and Anwar, 20, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — posted a loving photo of her new man on her Instagram Story. In the snap, Jingoli wore a T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap as he looked downward while standing beside a horse.

Yolanda split from music producer David Foster in December 2015.

“We’ve shared nine beautiful and joyous years together,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues.”

Their divorce was finalized in October 2017. Foster has since remarried, tying the knot with former American Idol star Katharine McPhee, 35, on June 28.