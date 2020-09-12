Yolanda Hadid Calls Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli Her 'True Love' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

"May each day, love, health and happiness come your way. Thank you for being the quiet in my storm," Yolanda Hadid wrote

Yolanda Hadid is showing her love for her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli on his birthday.

On Saturday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, posted a heartwarming tribute for Jingoli on Instagram, calling the construction CEO her "true love."

Hadid, who raises chickens, cattle, ponies and more on her farm, included a photo of the pair getting ready to go horseback riding as they are seen holding a saddlebag and wearing riding boots.

"Happy birthday my true love..," Hadid captioned the sweet photos. "May each day, love, health and happiness come your way. Thank you for being the quiet in my storm...."

"You are a blessing in my life! #JosephJingoli," the former model added.

Hadid also added a picture of Jingoli riding a horse on a rocky path in a field.

Jingoli received birthday wishes from members of Hadid's family in the comments section.

Yolanda's daughter, Gigi Hadid —who is currently pregnant with her first child— replied, "❤️❤️‼️🤠🤠🎂."

Dua Lipa, who is dating Yolanda's son Anwar Hadid, added, "Happy Birthday Joey!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In May, Yolanda opened up about her relationship with Jingoli in an int interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish.

"I don't really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I'm very much in love with my boyfriend," said Hadid in the video.

Hadid added that "what has connected us is probably horses and the farm life."

"We live 10 miles apart," she said. "So it's kind of perfect."

In January 2018, Hadid raved about her boyfriend in an interview with PEOPLE Now, also revealing that she took some time off from dating after her divorce from ex-husband David Foster to focus on herself.

"I really wanted to take the time, this time, to heal from not only Lyme disease, but my divorce and really step into my own power as an independent woman and just feel whole on my own for the first time in, you know, 53 years," she said. "And so I really took that time. I didn't want to date, I didn't want to meet anybody."

But things changed when Jingoli showed up.