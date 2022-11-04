Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Confirms Season 5 Is Not the End of the Dutton's Story

Season 5 of Yellowstone won't be the last fans see of the Dutton family.

"It's not the last season," actor Cole Hauser, 47, tells PEOPLE at the Yellowstone premiere in New York City Thursday — during which an executive confirmed that co-creator Taylor Sheridan was not in attendance because he was busy writing the next season of the hit show.

Cast members Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham also attended the celebration for the show's latest installment at the Walter Reade Theater, during which Hauser revealed that in preparation for the new season — returning Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network — Sheridan had actors hit a "cowboy boot camp."

"He's taught me disciplines in cutting and roping and reining," Hauser says. "It's been more of the same every year we go to, basically a cowboy boot camp. And so he's very certain that he wants to make sure that all of us can do what we did. This year, which is really cool, is that a lot of the actors are doing a lot of their own stunts, so Phil kind of took the shackles off and let us go this year."

The latest season of the show, which CBS had called the "most-watched scripted series in all of television" in 2021, will pick up where the Montana crew left off in season 4.

A trailer released late October shows that John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, will be sworn in as the state's new governor; and his daughter, Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, appointed his chief of staff.

As for his character of Rip Wheeler this season, Hauser explains to PEOPLE that the dynamic between Rip and Beth doesn't change too drastically.

"Taylor was great in not changing our relationship too much. I'm still there for you know, there's a lot that dives into the past and seeing like their earlier part of our lives, with the younger actors that are fantastic, but Rip is continuously the rock that he's always been for her," he tells PEOPLE.

Hauser also calls the characters "imperfect people," and admits that he's not sure why audiences gravitate toward them — just that they do.

"What I know is that there's a tremendous amount of great talent on the show and it goes all the way down to the crew you know, the directors, it's Taylor's writing, and everybody cares deeply about making the best thing they can," he says. "Usually if that's the case, you'll have some... Of course, nobody would have known it would do what it's done."

Since it premiered in June 2018, Yellowstone has led to multiple spin-offs, including the prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and another upcoming prequel, 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. A further spin-off series titled 6666 was announced in February 2021.

Back in March, Costner opened up to PEOPLE about the success of the series, which premiered back in June 2018, and explained that what "makes the show so successful" is how it's intentional with it world-building and character development.

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight," he said. "If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.