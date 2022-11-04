Wes Bentley Says Beth and Jamie's Relationship Is Beyond Repair in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Paramount's massively popular Western drama Yellowstone has brought one of the most vicious sibling rivalries to screen

By
Published on November 4, 2022 11:59 AM
YELLOWSTONE, from left: Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, 'Only Devils Left', (Season 2, ep. 204, aired July 17, 2019)
Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly. Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Warning: This story contains spoilers for seasons 3 and 4 of Yellowstone.

Jamie and Beth's relationship has never been rockier in Yellowstone than after the dramatic ending of season 4 — and it seems like it will be no different in season 5.

Wes Bentley told PEOPLE at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere that at one point, he thought his character Jamie and Jamie's sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) would find common ground, but now he sees it differently.

"I think as Jamie, I thought for a long time that [reconciliation] might happen," said Bentley, 44, "but this past season when she forced him to kill and she threatened his world, I think in that moment he decided, 'OK, she doesn't love me. They don't love me. I don't love them. I hate them too. And how am I gonna deal with this?'"

Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham and Cole Hauser attend Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

At the end of season 4, we saw Jamie kill his biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton) in cold blood — a choice Jamie made to save himself from Beth's threats of ruining his life in more ways than one.

Bentley recognizes his character has become one of the main antagonists to the Dutton family, but he hinted that Jamie's revenge — or redemption — may be coming soon.

"Jamie's losing his love for them too," Bentley teased. "And losing his patience. But he is also stuck under a thumb. That's only, I think, a dangerous thing for a man like him who has killed before so it's going to be interesting the inflection point that's coming."

Wes Bentley American Horror Story: Hotel premiere

To recap, the reason behind Beth's hatred for her brother in Yellowstone was revealed in season 3 of the hit series: Jamie is the reason Beth cannot have biological children.

When Beth was a teen, she got pregnant with Rip's (Cole Hauser) child. She went to Jamie for help. He took her to a Native American abortion clinic, but the clinic required sterilization after performing the procedure. Jamie agreed without telling Beth.

Bentley tells PEOPLE that he initially didn't know the reason why Beth hated him so much until he read his script.

"I was surprised," Bentley said. "I kind of knew something like that, but I didn't know it was that in particular until I read it, and I was as heartbroken as everyone else."

Besides the ongoing sibling drama between Beth and Jamie, Bentley says there are plenty of additional plot lines in the series fans can look forward to.

"There are some fight scenes and stuff, but I'll mostly say what [viewers] can expect is the political intrigue, especially in a time like this," Bentley says. "There's danger in that too. That's where a lot of our attention lies and the danger lies. We also have a lot of more cliffhangers and stuff, but I think it's more intense than it's ever been."

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.

