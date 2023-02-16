'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Considers John Dutton's Demise amid Reports of Kevin Costner's Exit

Wes Bentley has been thinking about Kevin Costner's Yellowstone exit for some time.

The actor, who plays Costner's fictional adopted son Jamie shared what it would mean for the show if Costner did step away — likely through an on-screen death. The topic has become even more timely with reports that Costner's schedule conflicts filming season 5 have caused behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Speaking of Costner's John Dutton, Bentley told TVLine: "I thought about this in season 1 — because it's always a possibility in TV, right? We're always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

With their current relationship in season 5, Bentley thinks his character would have a very different reaction than earlier iterations of Jamie.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn't have ideas. Maybe he's just another guy like the rest of them."

Bentley described the distaste with John's recent actions as "The loss of the pedestal [he was on]." For the never fully accepted Jamie, "The deity is gone," he explained. "I think that's why Jamie's choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

In early February, Deadline reported Yellowstone was gearing up to end after Costner reportedly became less available for filming season 5. A source told the outlet the actor only committed to one week of shooting for the second half of the season.

Paramount+ responded to the speculation in a statement. "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson told Deadline.

The statement also addressed rumors that the Yellowstone universe may expand via yet another spin-off — potentially starring Matthew McConaughey. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built," the statement added. "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.