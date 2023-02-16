'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Considers John Dutton's Demise amid Reports of Kevin Costner's Exit

It was reported in February that Costner had only committed to one week of filming the second half of Yellowstone's fifth season, though Paramount+ said they had "no changes to report" at that time

By
Published on February 16, 2023 10:52 AM
YELLOWSTONE, from left: Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, ‘The Beating’, (Season 3, ep. 307, aired Aug. 2, 2020).
Photo: Danno Nell/Paramount Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Wes Bentley has been thinking about Kevin Costner's Yellowstone exit for some time.

The actor, who plays Costner's fictional adopted son Jamie shared what it would mean for the show if Costner did step away — likely through an on-screen death. The topic has become even more timely with reports that Costner's schedule conflicts filming season 5 have caused behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Speaking of Costner's John Dutton, Bentley told TVLine: "I thought about this in season 1 — because it's always a possibility in TV, right? We're always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

YELLOWSTONE, from left: Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, 'The Reek of Desperation', (Season 2, ep. 203, aired July 10, 2019).
Emerson Miller/Paramount Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

With their current relationship in season 5, Bentley thinks his character would have a very different reaction than earlier iterations of Jamie.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn't have ideas. Maybe he's just another guy like the rest of them."

Bentley described the distaste with John's recent actions as "The loss of the pedestal [he was on]." For the never fully accepted Jamie, "The deity is gone," he explained. "I think that's why Jamie's choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

Yellowstone Kevin Costner
Danno Nell/Paramount Network

In early February, Deadline reported Yellowstone was gearing up to end after Costner reportedly became less available for filming season 5. A source told the outlet the actor only committed to one week of shooting for the second half of the season.

Paramount+ responded to the speculation in a statement. "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson told Deadline.

The statement also addressed rumors that the Yellowstone universe may expand via yet another spin-off — potentially starring Matthew McConaughey. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built," the statement added. "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Shake-Up on 'Yellowstone' : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything to Know
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1923' Renewed for Season 2 as Harrison Ford Says He'll Return
Yellowstone
The Cast of 'Yellowstone': Everything to Know
Q'orianka Kilcher Governors Awards, Arrivals
'Yellowstone' Actor Q'Orianka Kilcher Cleared of All Charges in Disability Fraud Case
Paramount Network Announces Yellowstone Season 5 Will Return This Summer
Paramount Network Announces When 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored with Icon Award at SCAD TVfest: 'I Wish I Brought My Daughter'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kevin Costner (L) and Clive Davis attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Matthew McConaughey Reveals a Fortune Teller Told Him to Star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
Yellowstone TV show location photos--Paramount Publicity Shoot
Inside the Real 'Yellowstone' Ranch: Here's What Goes Into Creating John Dutton's Stunning Montana Home
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Star Spills 'Cowboy Bootcamp' Secrets: 'It's a Whole Different World'
Cole Hauser attends Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Confirms Season 5 Is Not the End of the Dutton's Story
YELLOWSTONE, from left: Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, 'Only Devils Left', (Season 2, ep. 204, aired July 17, 2019)
Wes Bentley Says Beth and Jamie's Relationship Is Beyond Repair in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
Kevin Costner's John Dutton Sworn in as Governor of Montana in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer: WATCH
Actor Kevin Costner attends the afterparty following The Highwayman premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Banger's on March 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Kevin Costner Says Life 'Gets Better and Better with Time' as He Celebrates 68th Birthday