'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Unboxes Golden Globe in Bed After Missing Ceremony Due to Flooding

Costner revealed his wife arranged a special surprise on Globes night when he was "a little bit low" about having to stay home — and that his family "stood up and they cheered" when he won his award

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 14, 2023 05:38 PM
Photo: Kevin Costner/Instagram

Kevin Costner gave a Golden Globes acceptance speech from the comfort of his home on Monday after he and his wife Christine had to skip the ceremony last month due to inclement weather.

"I never like to be too cool for school — I wanted to be there," Costner, 68, explained in an Instagram video he filmed after the arrival of his statuette for portraying Yellowstone's John Dutton.

On the night of the January ceremony — when presenter Regina Hall accepted the best actor in a drama series award on Costner's behalf — the Oscar winner and his family gathered together after his wife realized that his "heart was a little bit low," and surprised him by decorating their home with 30 balloons.

While he admitted that the experience "wasn't the same," being with his family made it a bit more special.

"We watched the whole doggone thing and my kids heard our name be called, and we weren't at one of the greatest parties in the world," continued the actor. "We wanted to be, but we found ourself together as a family. My children heard my name called, and they stood up and they cheered."

Costner's win at the 2023 Golden Globes marks the third in his long-standing career. As he began to unbox the award in Monday's video, he explained the significance of what the award means to him.

"When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you're ever gonna get in a room like that," he continued. "It feels really good to have this, there's no substitute for being there."

The Yellowstone actor added that he wanted to film the unboxing of the award in honor of his supporters.

"For everybody who supported me, for the Hollywood Foreign Press for thinking enough of what I did this year and I'm so glad I found movies in my life. That made a difference," he concluded. "I don't know what would have happened to me if I hadn't done the movies. Thank you to everyone."

Yellowstone is set to return this summer on the Paramount Network.

