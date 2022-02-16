A Guide to Every Yellowstone Prequel and Spinoff Series, Including 1883, 1932, 6666

Here's everything you need to know about the expansion of Paramount's neo-Western series, Yellowstone

Stay saddled up, Yellowstone fans!

Paramount+ shared exciting news when they revealed that the beloved neo-Western series starring Kevin Costner was getting a prequel series titled 1883 in December 2021 — and based on the streamer's most recent announcement, there's more to learn about the Dutton family.

The season finale of 1883 is quickly approaching on Feb. 27, but Paramount+ recently announced that the originally slated nine-episode series won't end there. Though no explicit mention of a season 2, Tanya Giles — chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming — announced that new episodes are on the way.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," said Giles. "We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James in 1883 Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

In addition to the 1883 storyline that chronicles the lives of the Dutton's 19th-century ancestors, a new chapter of the boot-wearing brood has been ordered with a new Taylor Sheridan-created prequel series titled 1932.

"With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone," said ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy in a statement. "And with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

The extension of the Yellowstone universe doesn't stop there! A spinoff series titled 6666 was announced in February 2021, which according to star Jefferson White (who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom) will be "gritty" and "not glamorous."

Keep scrolling for a guide to each Yellowstone spinoff and prequel series, including the cast, the plot, and more!

1883

1883 Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Telling the origin story of the Dutton family featured on Yellowstone, 1883 follows their 19th-century ancestors James and Margaret Dutton as they embark on their wild journey west from Texas to Montana through the Great Plains. Lawless lands, bloody gunfights, danger, and dust (lots of it) are promised in each of its nine (and counting) episodes.

A star-studded cast was corralled with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as leads. They are joined by multi-award winners Sam Elliot and Eric Nelsen, in addition to Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Emma Malouff, Dawn Olivieri, Marc Rissmann, Anna Fiamora, James Landry Hébert, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier.

The first two episodes premiered in December 2021 on the Paramount Network, but the rest of the series was exclusive to its streamer, Paramount+ (unlike the entirety of Yellowstone which aired on Paramount).

6666

1883 Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

6666 details the raw and authentic perspective of a real cattle ranch — this time in West Texas, rather than Montana like depicted in Yellowstone.

"The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country ... One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country," White told ET. "I'm really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times."

A 6666 premiere date remains up in the air, in addition to whether or not the series will be exclusive to Paramount's streaming service. The cast has also yet to be revealed.

1932

Tim McGraw as James and Faith Hill as Margaret of the Paramount+ original series 1883 Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

Since the network recently revealed the 1932 news, details are scarce on what viewers can expect of the upcoming spinoff series. ViacomCBS explained in a statement that the "next chapter" of the Yellowstone origin story "will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."