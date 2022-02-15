Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 Gets Season 2 Renewal, New 1932 Series on Dutton Family's Origins Announced

News of 1883's renewal and new Yellowstone spinoff series, 1932, was announced Tuesday

Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James in 1883

Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James in 1883

The world of Yellowstone just got a whole lot bigger!

On Tuesday, Tanya Giles — chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming — announced that its popular Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, is returning to Paramount+ for a second season. News of the renewal comes after 1883 smashed the streaming service's global record for the most-watched title ever.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in the Taylor Sheridan-created western, which follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains with plans to create a better life for themselves in Montana.

Additionally, Giles announced plans for another Yellowstone spinoff titled 1932. The upcoming series will follow a new generation of Dutton family members.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," said Giles. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Further teasing the new series, Chris McCarthy — president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios — said 1932 "will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

1883 and 1932 aren't the only shows helping to expand the Yellowstone universe. In February 2021, it was announced that a new 6666 series is heading to Paramount+.

Following the announcement of 6666, star Jefferson White — who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the original hit — said the upcoming installment will be "gritty" and "not glamorous."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What's incredible about the Sixes is that it's a real ranch ," he told Entertainment Tonight in December. "The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country."

Added White, "I'm really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times."

The growing franchise wouldn't have been possible without the success of Yellowstone, which premiered on Paramount Network in 2018. The Kevin Costner-led series follows the drama that revolves around the Dutton family's Montana ranch.