Shake-Up on 'Yellowstone' : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join a potential spinoff of the hit Paramount+ series

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

and Elizabeth Leonard
Published on February 6, 2023 05:47 PM
Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Photo: Gary Miller/Getty, Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

There may be big changes coming to Yellowstone!

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star in a spinoff of the popular Paramount+ series as Kevin Costner considers exiting the show to focus on directing and starring in the upcoming Western film Horizon, according to Deadline.

A spokesperson for Paramount Network tells PEOPLE that they hope to have both stars be part of the Yellowstone family.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

The statement continued, "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

kevin costner
Kevin Lynch for Paramount Network

A source familiar with the situation also tells PEOPLE that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and McConaughey, 53, are looking to join forces on screen.

"Matthew and Taylor are fans of each other's work and have been speaking about ways they can work together," the source says.

Reps for McConaughey and Costner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

News of the potential shake-up comes after Costner, 68, took home the 2023 Golden Globes' best actor in a television drama series award for his role on Yellowstone in January.

The actor stars in the series as John Dutton, the patriarch and owner of Montana's largest ranch as he navigates conflict within his own family and with the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, national park and developers.

Since its debut in 2018, Tyler Sheridan's series has inspired multiple spin-offs, including the prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led prequel, 1923.

1923 was recently renewed for a second season.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Lucas Reveals if His Character Will Return on Yellowstone: 'One of My Favorite Jobs'

Costner previously told PEOPLE he thinks what "makes the show so successful" is how it's intentional with its world-building and character development.

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight," he said in June. "If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

Costner also said he returns often to the western genre because he's intrigued by capturing "the authenticity of what it took to come across the ocean to move west where there was no law, there was no protection."

He continued, "To drag your wife and your children and put them in imminent danger — people thirsted to have something of their own."

Yellowstone is currently streaming on Paramount+.

