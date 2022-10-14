'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything to Know

Saddle up! It's time to return to Yellowstone Ranch.

The "most-watched scripted series in all of television" in 2021, according to CBS, is back for another season — and fans are anxiously waiting to find out what's in store for the Dutton family.

"Episode one will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened," executive producer David Glasser told TV Insider.

While it's a montage of intense and chaotic clips, a couple of plot points can be gleaned from the official season 5 trailer. John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is sworn in as Montana's governor; and his daughter, Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, is appointed his chief of staff.

But that's not all we know — keep reading to find out more about Yellowstone season 5.

How did Yellowstone season 4 leave off?

Paramount Network

In case you need a quick refresher, season 4 ended with Jamie Dutton killing his biological father, Garrett Randall, after it was revealed that he ordered the hit on the Dutton family. In a spur-of-the-moment ceremony, Beth Dutton and Rip wed. And Kayce Dutton returned from his spiritual journey that lasted four days and four nights.

What is Yellowstone season 5 about?

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

While Paramount hasn't divulged much about season 5, and neither has the cast, Costner confirmed that the fight for land is far from over for the Duttons.

"[John's] father, his grandfather, those people, were able to walk across a fence and butt heads with somebody. They didn't need a lawyer to do it. I think John is frustrated because he's cut from that same cloth," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Politics is about to overrun him."

When will Yellowstone season 5 air?

The first two episodes of season 5 will air back-to-back on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the lengthiest season yet — 14 episodes with a mid-season hiatus.

Where can I watch Yellowstone season 5?

Season 5 will air on the Paramount Network and the Paramount Network app. The episodes won't immediately be available on a streaming service, though seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

Is there a trailer for Yellowstone season 5?

Paramount Network released the first official trailer for season 5 in September.

Which cast members are returning for Yellowstone season 5?

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"We're all still in it," Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was referring to the top of the call sheet — Kevin Costner; Kelly Reilly; Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton; Cole Hauser, who plays Rip; and Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton.

All the fan favorites in the bunkhouse are returning for season 5, including Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White, despite his decision to choose the Four Sixes over Yellowstone in season 4.

Which new cast members are joining Yellowstone season 5?

Kai Caster Instagram

There are four new cast members to note for season 5. Newcomers include a cowboy named Rowdy, played by Kai Caster, and a musician named Abby, played by country music singer Lainey Wilson. Actress Lilli Kay is also joining the cast in the role of an assistant to one of the Duttons, while Dawn Olivieri, who fans might recognize from 1883, will play a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood.

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

Richard Bord/Getty

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner hinted at the show's future.

"I think it's safe to say the foot's on the gas," he said. "We're not slowing down."