Yellowstone Is Getting a Prequel Dubbed Y: 1883

Y: 1883 will follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America

Yellowstone is expanding its territory.

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group announced on Friday that the hit drama series will be getting a prequel series titled Y: 1883.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new show, which is slated to stream later this year on the forthcoming Paramount+ platform, will follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

Y: 1883 will be a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana, according to a press release.

The show is a part of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's multi-year deal to create five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series.

Image zoom Yellowstone | Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network

In addition to Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as its executive producers.

"I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans," Sheridan said in a statement.

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment. "We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."

A trailer for Y:1883 will debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

News of a Yellowstone prequel comes just a month before the launch of Paramount+, a new streaming service which will include news, entertainment and sports from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel.

The platform is a rebrand of CBS All Access with more properties, including all-new exclusive content such as the premiere of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.