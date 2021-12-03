1883 is set to to premiere later this month on Paramount+

Yellowstone Prequel: See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the Action-Packed New Trailer for 1883

The Yellowstone prequel is almost here.

On Friday, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the upcoming series, 1883, which stars real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as Margaret and James Dutton. The teaser for the show, premiering Dec. 19, also features Sam Elliott, who plays cowboy Shea Brennan.

McGraw's character is faced with a bloody gunfight at the start of the clip, after which Shea and his fellow cowboys ride over to check on him.

"So y'all just sit and watch?" James says, to which Shea replies, "You looked like you had it figured."

"Thanks for the help," James tells him.

As the trailer goes on, it shows James and his family preparing for a move.

"My family's meeting me here tonight and we're heading north, and we'll keep heading north till I find a country that's worth the journey," he says.

Shea, however, warns, "This journey will be dangerous all the way to Oregon."

"I believe in you, I believe in our boy, and I believe in our daughter, and that's all," James later tells Margaret.

The highly anticipated western drama was first announced earlier this year as a prequel to hit series Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes.

In addition to McGraw and Hill, both 54, and Elliott, 77, 1883 also features Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Young Sheldon actress Isabel May and Sons of Anarchy star LaMonica Garrett.

Hill and McGraw previously shared their excitement about joining the cast of the show in August.

"Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!" Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. "I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

"We're pretty excited about it," McGraw said in a video shared on his own page. "Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliott. I mean, goodness gracious."