Yellowstone Star Jefferson White to Host Hit Show's Official 'Behind-the-Scenes' Podcast

The hit show has an official podcast on the way, hosted by star Jefferson White and premiering Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

"I am excited to announce that I am hosting the official Yellowstone podcast," White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom, says in the new trailer for the podcast. "As you dig into all things Yellowstone on all your screens, I'm going to be bringing you behind the scenes stories from all of your favorite cast, crew and more."

He continues, "But this isn't just your typical recap show, we are going to unpack the world of Yellowstone, everything from rodeo to ranching to reservation. This is about getting the full picture of the culture and the community that surround the show."

Each episode of the podcast will feature a different Yellowstone cast member, "to take you behind the scenes like you have never heard before," White says.

Yellowstone cast dinner Jen Landon, Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White photographed at the Yellowstone cast dinner | Credit: Ben Trivett

During a cast dinner at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, Cole Hauser, who stars as Rip Wheeler on the Paramount+ series, opened up to PEOPLE about what it has been like to work with White and see him grow.

"Your growth in four years — just coming from me, Cole, not Rip — you have grown beautifully," he said. "I'm proud of you, man. I said it in the show, but I love you. I mean that from my heart."

Hauser, 46, continued, "I look forward to seeing you grow in the cinematic world and also behind it and in front. You're special."

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, shared that the entire cast has become a family over the four seasons of filming.

"I think everyone who's on the show is so happy to be there," he said. "We do feel like a family. You know, you spend a lot of time with people when you make a film or especially a television show because you go year after year, you know?"

"It's been four years that we'll spend 12 hours a day together for months at a time. Some real bonds get created," Grimes, 37, added.

Those bonds will be especially evident throughout the podcast.

In addition to featuring stars from the show like Hauser, Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more, the podcast will also dive into the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, starring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott.

Wynn Resorts, which is sponsoring the podcast, is set to host the global premiere of 1883 on Dec. 11.