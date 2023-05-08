'Yellowstone' 's Luke Grimes Says 'Love and Family' Will Drive Final Episodes, Promises 'Really Juicy Drama'

It was announced last week that Yellowstone will conclude following its next installment, which will air in November on Paramount Network

By
Published on May 8, 2023 09:13 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Luke Grimes attends the SAG Panel Yellowstone at Paley Center For Media on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

While Yellowstone is coming to a close, Luke Grimes promises the means will justify the end.

The actor, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit modern-day Western, teased what fans can expect in the final episodes of the fifth and final season.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that's a huge theme in the show," Grimes, 39, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday.

Speaking specifically about his character, Grimes said, "With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son."

"I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters. That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team," he continued.

Grimes added, "There's no right team or wrong team. It's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

Yellowstone UNIT
PARAMOUNT

Last week, it was announced that Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, will conclude following its next installment, which will air in November on Paramount Network (pending the length of the current writers' strike).

The show will also go on, as the studio has ordered yet another sequel in the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise — one with Yellowstone in its title — to debut in December.

No casting has been announced for the new series, although it's been rumored that the network was in conversation with Matthew McConaughey for a potential Dutton-centric spinoff.

RELATED VIDEO: Yellowstone to End with Season 5 in November — and a Sequel Series Will Debut a Month Later

News of the show's conclusion came just a few days after Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

It also follows months of rumors that Costner's split interest caused a season 5 filming hiatus. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Paramount was looking for a way to continue Yellowstone as Costner stepped away to focus on another Western, Horizon.

At the time, Costner's divided attention had become "a source of frustration for Sheridan," according to the outlet.

Despite the show's end announcement timing up with his divorce, an insider previously told PEOPLE that their split "has nothing to do with Yellowstone." The insider emphasized, "The two situations are unrelated."

Yellowstone UNIT
Paramount

But all hope isn't lost as Yellowstone already has a list of prequel and spin-off series, including 1883, 1923 and 6666.

Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and is available to stream on Peacock. The series tells the story of the Dutton family, who have owned and operated America's largest ranch for six generations. Viewers see how turmoil and local enemies threaten the ranch's success. Additionally, the personal lives of the Dutton brood are also explored.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock. Episodes of the new spinoff series will air on Paramount Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.

