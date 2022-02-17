Forrie J. Smith and his Yellowstone castmates are nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at this year’s SAG Awards

Yellowstone's Forrie J. Smith Will Miss SAG Awards Due to COVID Rules: 'I Will Not Get Vaccinated'

Forrie J. Smith will skip this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards due to the show's COVID protocols which require all attendees to show proof of vaccination.

The Yellowstone actor, 62, said he refuses to receive a COVID vaccination in a since-deleted Instagram video, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to apologize to y'all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards," he said in the clip. "I mean no offense to anyone. I'm not vaccinated, and it's a requirement to be vaccinated."

Smith added, "I'm not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities…It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff. Whatever."

Reps for Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Smith plays senior ranch hand, Lloyd Pierce, on the Paramount Network series. He was promoted as a series regular in season 3 after having a recurring role for the first two seasons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith and his Yellowstone castmates are nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at this year's SAG Awards, which is the show's first nod after being on the air for four seasons. The category includes Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show and The Handmaid's Tale.

In addition to Smith, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan and Jefferson White are nominated as part of the Yellowstone ensemble.

The SAG Awards are requiring all ticketed attendees to "show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event," according to the event's official website.