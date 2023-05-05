'Yellowstone' to End with Season 5 in November — and a Sequel Series Will Debut a Month Later

It's the end of an era for Yellowstone. And the beginning of a new one.

The modern-day Western — which stars Kevin Costner — will conclude following its next installment, which will air in November on Paramount Network (pending the length of the current writers' strike).

But the show will also go on, as the studio has ordered yet another sequel in the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise — one with Yellowstone in its title — to debut in December.

No casting has been announced for the new series, although it's been rumored that the network was in conversation with Matthew McConaughey for a potential Dutton-centric spinoff. ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy addressed the speculation in April, telling The Hollywood Reporter they're moving forward with the McConaughey-led series.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement Friday.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale," added David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which produces the series. "We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

News of the show's conclusion comes just a few days after Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. It also follows months of rumors that Costner's split interest caused a season 5 filming hiatus. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Paramount was looking for a way to continue Yellowstone as Costner stepped away to focus on another Western, Horizon.

At the time, Costner's divided attention had become "a source of frustration for Sheridan," according to the outlet.

Yellowstone already has a list of prequel and spin-off series, including 1883, 1923 and 6666.

Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and is available to stream on Peacock. The series tells the story of the Dutton family, who have owned and operated America's largest ranch for six generations. Viewers see how turmoil and local enemies threaten the ranch's success. Additionally, the personal lives of the Dutton brood are also explored.

Episodes of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock. Episodes of the new spinoff series will air on Paramount Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.