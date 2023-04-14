Yellowstone may be chock full of family drama, but in real life, the actors who portray the beloved ranchers lead quiet lives with their families.

In fact, costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison just let the world in on their romance with simple Instagram posts that shared just enough details of their romance to get fan swooning, without divulging too much information.

Other mainstays of the show like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan have been with their partners for decades, and still manage to keep their love lives away from the spotlight.

Here's a guide to the real-life partners of the Yellowstone cast.

Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Leading the series as the Dutton family patriarch John, Kevin Costner's character has had to navigate the single dad life after his wife died in a horseback riding incident.

In real life, however, things are a lot less gloomy: Costner, 68, has been married to wife Christine Baumgartner since 2004.

The two first met in 1996, at a golf course where the actor was rehearsing for his film, Tin Cup. At the time, Costner was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva.

Following his divorce, he briefly dated and had a child with Bridget Rooney.

Costner and Baumgartner would meet again in 1998 and began dating soon after. They have three children together — sons Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan, plus daughter Grace Avery. Costner also has four other children from previous relationships — Liam, whose mother is Rooney, and Joe, Lily and Annie from his marriage to Silva.

Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison

Ryan Bingham/Instagram

Costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are in love and aren't afraid to show it!

The couple went Instagram official with their off-screen romance on April 12, 2023, when Bingham (Walker) shared a photo of himself and Harrison (Laramie) kissing in front of a huge bonfire, the flames burning high over their heads.

"More than a spark 🔥," the actor and musician, 42, captioned the fiery photo.

"I love you, cowboy. 🥰" Harrison, 33, replied in the comments.

Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel

Jason Kempin/Getty

On screen, Hauser's character Rip Wheeler is married to Beth Dunton, played by Kelly Reilly, but in real life, the 48-year-old actor is riding off into the sunset with Cynthia Daniel. The two have been together since the '90s and were wed in 2006.

"We've been together for 25 years," he told PEOPLE in November 2020. "Through so many wonderful ups and downs as relationships do. We've stayed strong together and just battled through everything and still love each other."

The pair share three children: oldest son Ryland who was born in 2004, Colt Daniel born in 2008 and one daughter, Steely Rose, who was born in 2013.

Luke Grimes & Bianca Rodrigues

Bianca Rodrigues/Instagram

Though Luke Grimes — the 39-year-old who plays Kayce Dutton — and his Brazilian model wife keep a relatively low profile, they have shared tidbits of their blissful life.

The two seemingly tied the knot in November 2018, as Rodrigues posts anniversary tributes each year.

In November 2020, she shared a photo that looked to have been taken from her nuptials. In the picture, the couple sat in a vintage car, with the model wearing a short white dress and her husband in a casual white shirt.

She followed that up with a black-and-white photo of the two of them on the beach for their anniversary in 2021.

"I'm so lucky to have you in my life ❤️ Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo," she wrote.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Mrs. Grimes again celebrated her third wedding anniversary with a sweet snap of Luke kissing her cheek. "3 years married to my favorite person in the world ❤️ Te amo ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Taylor Sheridan & Nicole Muirbrook

Gary Miller/Getty

As creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, 52, gets credit for being the brains behind the show, but his wife, fellow thespian Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan, might have something to do with it.

The model and actress is a real-life cowgirl and she and her hubby live on a 600-acre ranch in Texas.

"We were living in Park City, and Taylor really didn't like the snow," she told Cowgirl Magazine of their home. "So, he rolled over one morning and said, 'Honey, we're getting the hell out of here,' and I'm like 'Where are we going?' 'We're going to go to Texas,' he replied."

"With the hectic schedule of Yellowstone, he was like, 'Maybe we should go see the house,' " she shared of buying a ranch sight unseen. "So, I flew there on a weekend, and I loved it."

They have been married since 2013 and share a baby boy named Gus.

Kelsey Asbille & William Moseley

Mike Windle/Getty

When she's not living the ranch life while shooting Yellowstone, Kelsey Asbille, 31, lives the city life in Brooklyn, New York, with her partner, fellow actor William Moseley. The couple have been dating since 2012 after meeting on the film Run.

Like many of her costars Asbille, a.k.a. Monica Dutton, keeps her relationship under wraps. She and Moseley have walked a handful of red carpets together but never talk or post about each other on social media.

Kelly Reilly & Kyle Baugher

Kelly Reilly/Instagram

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, has been with her husband for more than a decade, but information on the couple is scarce.

According to Parade, the Yellowstone actress, 45, met the financier in 2012 and the two were engaged and married that same year.

While she's been on Instagram since 2017, her hubby has only made one appearance on her scenic feed.

"Another year of love .. so grateful for you ❤️," she captioned the pic above on Jan. 1, 2022. "Wishing everyone a beautiful year x."

Wes Bentley & Jacqui Swedberg

Barry King/FilmMagic)

Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton and his onscreen wife may have a rocky relationship, but his real-life relationship with wife Jacqui Swedberg is the thing that gives the 44-year-old actor the most peace. Particularly, his role as dad to their two boys, Charles and Brooklyn.

Bentley, who previously struggled with drug addiction, told PEOPLE in 2015 that being a father is the role of a lifetime.

"I didn't know I was going to love being a dad so much," he said. "Now it's the only thing I want to be. I just want to be a great dad. Everything I'm doing, I'm trying to incorporate being a good dad."

And it's that passion for fatherhood that keeps him focused. He continued, "Anytime I lose my head or feel stressful, I remember I'm doing this for my kids and think about them. It lightens my heart."