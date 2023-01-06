Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the Casts of 'Yellowstone', '1883' and '1923'

Fans can't get enough of the Yellowstone universe – and judging from these insider shots from the casts of the original show and its spin-offs, 1883 and 1923, the shows just as fun to film as they are to watch

Published on January 6, 2023 05:29 PM
01 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Kelsey Asbille/instagram

Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots to Instagram following the show's midseason finale on Jan. 1.

In this photo, one of the series' directors, Christina Alexandra Voros, is seen with actors Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes (who are turned away from the camera).

02 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Kelsey Asbille/instagram

Included in her carousel of behind-the-scenes moments, Asbille shared this shot of castmates Lilli Kay and Piper Perabo. In the caption, she wrote, "thanks for tuning in ! we love you , see yall in the summer :)."

03 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Denim Richards/instagram

Denim Richards, who plays Colby Mayfield on Yellowstone, shared this selfie of a horseback riding moment with castmates Jen Landon and Ian Bohen.

"Smile. It's Friday!" he captioned the June 2022 post along with the hashtag "#yellowstone."

04 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Denim Richards/instagram

Richards was (horse)back in May, though this time the selfie appears to have been taken by David Oyelowo, who is set to appear on Yellowstone spinoff 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, per Deadline.

Richards is seen in the background along with Yellowstone actors Bohen, Grimes, Landon, Hassie Harrison, Josh Lucas and Mo Brings Plenty.

05 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
LaMonica Garrett/instagram

Back in January 2022, LaMonica Garrett, who starred as Thomas in 1883, shared this shot posing alongside costars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

06 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Eric Nelsen/instagram

Eric Nelsen, who starred as Ennis in 1883, posted this photo in December 2021 alongside Tom Hanks who made a guest appearance on the mini-series.

07 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Christina Alexandra Voros/instagram

Christina Alexandra Voros, who has directed episodes of both Yellowstone and 1883, shared this photo with Sam Elliott (who plays Shea Brennan in 1883) as she looked back at 2022.

"A small dose of 2022 nostalgia to celebrate the passing year," she wrote in part to caption the carousel of moments.

08 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
hassie harrison/instagram

Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie on Yellowstone, shared this photo back in November 2021.

"three goofballs taking a break from pretending to be all dramatic and s--- 😜," she captioned the photo of herself with costars Forrie J. Smith and Ryan Bingham.

09 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Eric Nelsen/instagram

In honor of his 1883 costar Elliot's birthday, Nelsen shared a carousel of moments to Instagram from his time on set with Elliott.

"Happy birthday, Sam Elliott. You led us with strength, fearlessness, generosity, kindness, and grace every step of our journey," Nelsen wrote in part.

10 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Caleb Martin/instagram

Caleb Martin, who plays Dennis in the Yellowstone universe's most recent installment, 1923, posted a pair of photos in December captioned "Cowboy camp" to Instagram.

In this photo, Martin is seen posing alongside costar Tim DeKay.

11 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Brandon Sklenar/instagram

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in 1923, shared this positively chilling moment on set with hist castmates.

"Hey cow," he captioned the shot, which shows him taking a soak in what appears to be an ice bath while Caleb Martin and Darren Mann look through a window above him.

12 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Michelle Randolph/instagram

Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford in 1923, shared a carousel of images from her time spent with castmates.

In one shot, Randolph is seen holding a glass of wine in a giant tub alongside Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

13 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Michelle Randolph/instagram

In another shot included in Randolph's post, members of the cast, including Martin, Sklenar, Mann and his wife are seen spending some downtime outdoors.

14 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Julia Schlaepfer/instagram

Julia Schlaepfer also made sure to give fans of 1923 a glimpse at how the cast spent their time off camera. The actress, who plays Alexandra on the series, has shared numerous images from her time on set including this selfie with Nieves.

15 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Julia Schlaepfer/instagram

Schlaepfer also shared this gem of a photo where she is seen posing alongside her casemates — including Dame Helen Mirren — rocking pairs of heavy-duty earmuffs and safety glasses at what appears to be a shooting range.

16 of 16
Yellowstone 1923 and Yellowstone 1883 behind the scenes
Aminah Nieves/instagram

Nieves, who plays Teonna on 1923, shared this sweet group shot back in December as part of a post captioned "My children 🌾🪶" on Instagram.

Nieves and her castmates Brian Geraghty, Martin, Randolph, DeKay, Sklenar and Schlaepfer are all seen rocking cowboy hats.

