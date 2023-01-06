Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the Casts of 'Yellowstone', '1883' and '1923'

01 of 16 Kelsey Asbille/instagram Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots to Instagram following the show's midseason finale on Jan. 1. In this photo, one of the series' directors, Christina Alexandra Voros, is seen with actors Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes (who are turned away from the camera).

02 of 16 Kelsey Asbille/instagram Included in her carousel of behind-the-scenes moments, Asbille shared this shot of castmates Lilli Kay and Piper Perabo. In the caption, she wrote, "thanks for tuning in ! we love you , see yall in the summer :)."

03 of 16 Denim Richards/instagram Denim Richards, who plays Colby Mayfield on Yellowstone, shared this selfie of a horseback riding moment with castmates Jen Landon and Ian Bohen. "Smile. It's Friday!" he captioned the June 2022 post along with the hashtag "#yellowstone."

04 of 16 Denim Richards/instagram Richards was (horse)back in May, though this time the selfie appears to have been taken by David Oyelowo, who is set to appear on Yellowstone spinoff 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, per Deadline. Richards is seen in the background along with Yellowstone actors Bohen, Grimes, Landon, Hassie Harrison, Josh Lucas and Mo Brings Plenty.

05 of 16 LaMonica Garrett/instagram Back in January 2022, LaMonica Garrett, who starred as Thomas in 1883, shared this shot posing alongside costars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

06 of 16 Eric Nelsen/instagram Eric Nelsen, who starred as Ennis in 1883, posted this photo in December 2021 alongside Tom Hanks who made a guest appearance on the mini-series.

07 of 16 Christina Alexandra Voros/instagram Christina Alexandra Voros, who has directed episodes of both Yellowstone and 1883, shared this photo with Sam Elliott (who plays Shea Brennan in 1883) as she looked back at 2022. "A small dose of 2022 nostalgia to celebrate the passing year," she wrote in part to caption the carousel of moments.

08 of 16 hassie harrison/instagram Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie on Yellowstone, shared this photo back in November 2021. "three goofballs taking a break from pretending to be all dramatic and s--- 😜," she captioned the photo of herself with costars Forrie J. Smith and Ryan Bingham.

09 of 16 Eric Nelsen/instagram In honor of his 1883 costar Elliot's birthday, Nelsen shared a carousel of moments to Instagram from his time on set with Elliott. "Happy birthday, Sam Elliott. You led us with strength, fearlessness, generosity, kindness, and grace every step of our journey," Nelsen wrote in part.

10 of 16 Caleb Martin/instagram Caleb Martin, who plays Dennis in the Yellowstone universe's most recent installment, 1923, posted a pair of photos in December captioned "Cowboy camp" to Instagram. In this photo, Martin is seen posing alongside costar Tim DeKay.

11 of 16 Brandon Sklenar/instagram Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in 1923, shared this positively chilling moment on set with hist castmates. "Hey cow," he captioned the shot, which shows him taking a soak in what appears to be an ice bath while Caleb Martin and Darren Mann look through a window above him.

12 of 16 Michelle Randolph/instagram Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford in 1923, shared a carousel of images from her time spent with castmates. In one shot, Randolph is seen holding a glass of wine in a giant tub alongside Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

13 of 16 Michelle Randolph/instagram In another shot included in Randolph's post, members of the cast, including Martin, Sklenar, Mann and his wife are seen spending some downtime outdoors.

14 of 16 Julia Schlaepfer/instagram Julia Schlaepfer also made sure to give fans of 1923 a glimpse at how the cast spent their time off camera. The actress, who plays Alexandra on the series, has shared numerous images from her time on set including this selfie with Nieves.

15 of 16 Julia Schlaepfer/instagram Schlaepfer also shared this gem of a photo where she is seen posing alongside her casemates — including Dame Helen Mirren — rocking pairs of heavy-duty earmuffs and safety glasses at what appears to be a shooting range.