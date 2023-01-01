Paramount Network Announces When 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale

Fans will have some time to wait for the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5.

During the midseason finale on Sunday, Paramount Network revealed that the hit series is slated to return with new episodes in summer 2023.

To hold fans over until then, the network shared a short teaser trailer, which includes shots of Kevin Costner in character as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton.

Yellowstone, which also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, first premiered in June 2018 and has received widespread critical acclaim since, including nominations at the Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

In November 2022, the season 5 premiere broke ratings records with more than 12 million viewers, marking the show's biggest premiere yet.

As a result of the show's success, several prequel series have been created, including 1883 starring real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, which premiered in December 2021, as well as 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which premiered in December 2022.

A spinoff series, titled 6666, was announced in February 2021, though it doesn't currently have a release date.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner, 67, hinted at the show's future, noting, "I think it's safe to say the foot's on the gas. We're not slowing down."

Hauser, 47, who plays Rip, later confirmed that "it's not the last season" while chatting with PEOPLE at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in New York City.

Of the show's longevity, Costner explained to PEOPLE that what "makes the show so successful" is how it's intentional with its world-building and character development.

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight," he said. "If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

Yellowstone is currently streaming on Paramount+.