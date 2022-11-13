'1923' Teaser Offers First Exciting Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Paramount+ on Saturday debuted the first teaser for its Yellowstone prequel series 1923, which stars Harrison Ford as family patriarch Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as matriarch Cara Dutton.

The series will follow the couple, along with their children, as they run the family farm in Montana while navigating the challenges of the early twentieth century, which include pandemics, a historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression.

The teaser — which dropped during Sunday's season 5 premiere of Yellowstone — gives a glimpse into the chaos, showing multiple battles both on the ground and on horseback. The central characters get in on the action, with a shot of Mirren's Cara Dutton, injured and pointing a rifle at someone, and Ford's Jacob Dutton looking desperately to the side as he points a gun off camera.

James Minchin III/Paramount+

"Violence has always haunted this family," Faith Hill's Margaret Dutton narrates in the background. "And followed us from the Scottish highlands to the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here."

The 30-second trailer also gives audiences their first look at Darren Mann's character Jack Dutton, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. and Michelle Randoph as Elizabeth Strafford.

1923 will be another chapter in the Yellowstone TV series, following up on the popular series 1883. That prequel starred real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton and followed their story as they traveled to Montana.

James Minchin III/Paramount+

Ford spoke to Vanity Fair about what viewers can expect to see with his character in the show and the importance of his relationship with Mirren's Cara Dutton.

"He's the silverback," Ford said, describing his character in a Vanity Fair exclusive. "He's responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances."

He added that the family will have to deal with tough situations throughout the limited series, both internal and external.

"The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment," Ford told Vanity Fair. "It's not just the physical life that's hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom and the opportunities that they've enjoyed, is a big part of the story."

To celebrate the release of 1923, the Paramount Network will debut the first episode of the series following a new episode of Yellowstone in a special simulcast event on Dec. 18.

The second episode of 1923 is set to air on the Paramount Network on Jan 1, 2023.