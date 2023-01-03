'Yellowstone' Star Spills 'Cowboy Bootcamp' Secrets: 'It's a Whole Different World'

The actor stars alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone prequel

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on January 3, 2023 05:56 PM
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in '1923'. Photo: James Minchin III/Paramount+

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan likes to make sure the action on his hit shows is authentic from Stetson to spur.

"He's a cowboy," explained Brian Geraghty, who stars on the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

"You gotta not only ride a horse, but look like you know what you're doing," Geraghty told E! News of the "two-week boot camp" he underwent as part of his preparation for the Paramount+ series.

Brian Geraghty as Zane in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
James Minchin III/Paramount+

Geraghty, who plays Dutton Ranch foreman Zane Davis, said he and his 1923 castmates "were running on horses, lassoing, I learned how to use an old six shooter. Weapons training, walking in spurs and chaps. It's a whole different world."

While he joked that everyone was "all tortured" by the process, he appreciated the time the cast got to spent together before filming.

"So we got to have highs and lows together before we started, which actually was really good for bonding," he explained. "We would all be terrible, and then the next day progress. We all got to be vulnerable. As adults, it's not easy to learn a new skill."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: Brian Geraghty attends the "1923" Las Vegas Premiere at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Shy McGrath/WireImage)
Shy McGrath/WireImage

Cole Hauser — who plays Dutton fixer Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone — also shared insight on "cowboy boot camp" while talking to PEOPLE in November, praising Sheridan for offering the experience.

"Taylor's been great," he told PEOPLE at Yellowstone's season 5 premiere in New York City. "I mean, he's taught me disciplines in cutting and roping and reining. It's been more of the same every year we go to, basically a cowboy boot camp. And so he's very, you know, he's very certain that he wants to make sure that all of us can do what we did. This year, which is really cool, is that a lot of the actors are doing a lot of their own stunts, so [production] kind of took the shackles off and let us go this year."

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Lucas Reveals if His Character Will Return on Yellowstone

New episodes of 1923 are released Sundays on Paramount+, and Yellowstone is set to return this summer.

