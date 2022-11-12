'1923' First Look: See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

The iconic actors will portray Jacob and Cara Dutton in the new Paramount+ TV series

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 12, 2022 02:54 PM
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Photo: Trevor Leighton; Anthony Harvey/Getty

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren look like they came straight out of the 1920s wild west in Paramount's first sneak peek of 1923.

The studio released the first few promotional images for the show depicting Ford, 80, and Mirren, 77, in various poses as their new characters in the Yellowstone franchise — garnering a positive reaction in the comments.

"Meet Jacob and Cara Dutton," the Instagram caption reads.

The main photo shows the two leads in an embrace over a fence, with Ford kissing Mirren on the forehead. Additional photos show a closeup of Mirren looking longingly in the distance and a wider shot, revealing her full costume, an embellished blue dress, as she touches her forehead. Ford is shown posing in a black suit and white cowboy hat at different angles while holding the reins of a dark brown horse.

Actors of the 1883 TV show — another spinoff of Yellowstone — praised the photos. LaMonica Garrett responded with "🔥🔥🔥" and Eric Nelson responded with, "Legendary 💥💥" Paramount Plus commented, "Pleasure to make their acquaintance."

1923 will be a prequel to the Yellowstone TV series, which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton III. It will follow Ford and Mirren, John's ancestors Jacob and Cara, as they take over running the family farm in Montana.

"He's the silverback," Ford said, describing his character in a Vanity Fair exclusive. "He's responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances."

Mirren also gave the publication an idea of how her character would fit in all of this, saying that Clara has the "ability to adapt, to change. I think that is very true of women in general. Women tend to be more adaptable, more open to new ideas."

Ford also gave fans some information about what they could expect to see from the first season of the show, including multiple challenges that the duo will need to face in order to keep their farm running and to continue holding a good reputation in the town.

"The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom and the opportunities that they've enjoyed, is a big part of the story," Ford told Vanity Fair. "The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history."

1923 premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

