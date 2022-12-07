'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Gets Spring 2023 Premiere Date at Showtime

It's almost time to return to the wilderness — Showtime has announced the premiere date for the second season of Yellowjackets!

The highly-anticipated second season will arrive on streaming and on-demand for Showtime subscribers on Friday, March 24. It will later make its debut on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

To celebrate the launch, the premium network released a cryptic new announcement video set to very ominous music. The premiere date was featured at the clip's end.

Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress as four women bonded by a 1996 plane crash that stranded their eponymous high school soccer team in the brutal Canada wilderness for 19 months.

The show also flashes back to how they survived in the wild, with younger versions of Lynskey, Ricci, Lewis and Cypress's characters played by Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively, joined by Ella Purnell, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson.

Years later, the remaining Yellowjackets players are plagued by an anonymous stalker who blackmails them with the mysterious truth of what went down in the woods.

When season 1 left off, the mystery of the Antler Queen was finally solved, as Lottie (Eaton) was revealed to be the one spearheading the capturing, killing, and eating of one of the survivors in the series premiere.

In the haunting closing scene, Lottie was also joined by Misty (Ricci) and, in a twist, Vanessa "Van" Palmer (Hewson), who had not yet been introduced as an adult character and therefore not yet confirmed to have survived the months in the Ontario wilderness.

In an interview with Variety in May, series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson revealed they planned to revisit the literal winter the stranded Yellowjackets soccer team was facing in Canada when Season 1 concluded.

"We are definitely revisiting the winter storyline," Lyle told the publication.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

The series announced three new additions for season 2.

Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood will join the series in a season long-arc playing Walter, described as a citizen detective "who will challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming."

Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will be a series regular as the adult version of Van, who is played as a teen by Hewson (Hewson has also been upped to series regular for the sophomore season).

And Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell is stepping in as the grown-up version of Lottie, who is played in her teen years by actress Courtney Eaton (another actress promoted to series regular for season 2).

Season 1 of Yellowjackets can now be streamed in full via the Showtime app.