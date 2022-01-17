Yellowjackets: 8 Burning Questions We Have After the Season 1 Finale

Following the season 1 finale of Showtime's Yellowjackets, we want to know who gets eaten, if Travis really committed suicide, and what Lottie is up to

(L-R): Christina Ricci as Misty, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”.

This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 1.

Yellowjackets may have one season in the bag, but we're not out of the wilderness just yet.

Showtime's hit series ended season 1 on a strong note with Sunday's finale that left as many mysteries as it cleared up. After the show received an early renewal last month for season 2, there are plenty of burning questions to be answered.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress as four women bonded by a 1996 plane crash that stranded their eponymous high school soccer team in the brutal Canada wilderness for 19 months.

(L-R): Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS, “Doomcoming”. Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Sunday's finale peeled back another layer in the mystery, while giving the show's fans something to look forward to in season 2. Here are some burning questions they're sure to have.

Who is the Antler Queen?

The first episode opens with a flash-forward to the team's time in the wilderness, where it appears they've formed some kind of cannibalistic cult, led by a mysterious figure wearing antlers. The only person not wearing a mask is Misty, who can be seen serving their taboo dinner.

Lottie's (Eaton) natural charismatic sense of leadership and supposed clairvoyance has led many to believe that she becomes the Antler Queen. In the penultimate episode, she appears to confirm that theory by putting on the antlers, before seemingly hypnotizing a bear and killing it in the finale, only to later place its heart in a tree stump and recite, "Let the darkness set us free."

Others have guessed that the team turns on Lottie and eats her in that opening scene, which leaves the question of who takes over as the Antler Queen. But the finale hints that Lottie is alive and well in the present.

Who Gets Eaten?

Although the girls were saved from the brink of starvation by an oddly submissive grizzly bear that wandered into their campground, the cannibalism theory is inevitable.

After the pilot's opening sequence revealed one of the Yellowjackets gets hunted down, killed and skinned, it's safe to assume that the backwoods charcuterie board Misty (Hanratty) was serving to the group moments later is the meat of one of their teammates.

But again, with everyone except Misty wearing masks, fans are wondering who ends up on the (literal) chopping block.

What Happens to Shauna's Wilderness Baby?

After having an affair with her best friend Jackie's (Purnell) boyfriend Jeff (Jack DePew), teenage Shauna (Nélisse) reveals to her fellow stranded teammates that she's pregnant and lies about the father's identity.

Although present-day Shauna (Lynskey) and Jeff (Warren Kole) have a picture-perfect life with their daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins), she appears to be in high school, making her too young to have been born in 1996. Could Shauna's long lost child be out there? Could they be behind some of the show's other mysteries?

Let's hope that hunger-induced dream Shauna had of giving birth to a rotisserie chicken wasn't foreshadowing what's to come.

Why Is Taissa Sleepwalking and Having Visions?

In addition to having a waking vision of a wolf walking through a campaign event, Taissa (Cypress) begins exhibiting other behavior from her time in the wilderness, including sleepwalking, tree-climbing, and dirt-eating.

After she and her wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard) struggle with their son Sammy's (Aiden Stoxx) behavioral issues and his disturbing drawings, Taissa discovers that she might be the woman that he claims is watching him from the tree outside his bedroom when he's asleep. And she may or may not have sacrificed and eaten their dog during one such sleepwalking episode.

Tawny Cypress as Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS, “No “Compass. Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Are Taissa's visions and lost hours just symptoms of the psychological trauma she suffered in the wilderness, or is she being possessed by something supernatural, an element the show continues to toy with?

Will Shauna Get Away with Killing Adam?

In the penultimate episode, Shauna finds evidence that appears to point to her new boyfriend Adam (Peter Gadiot) as the group's menacing stalker. During a heated confrontation, she stabs and kills Adam, only to learn that her husband Jeff was the one blackmailing her friends all along — part of a plot to help him quietly pay off a loan shark.

Callie appears to be catching on after recognizing Adam in a missing persons report, having previously run into him with her mom at a Halloween party. Meanwhile, Shauna is already racked with guilt over her deadly mistake, which she can't share with Taissa, Natalie (Lewis) and Misty (Ricci), whom she led to believe that Adam was the stalker.

Although they enlisted Misty's expert fixing skills to help them get rid of the body, will it be enough to keep their names clear?

Who killed Travis?

After Natalie finds her ride-or-die and fellow survivor Travis (Andres Soto, Kevin Alves) dead from an apparent suicide earlier in the season, she begins digging deeper. Since Travis made a promise to her when she was at her lowest, she's convinced he never would have killed himself.

With the timing of their mysterious blackmail coming shortly before Travis' death and someone closing his bank account immediately after, Natalie concludes that their stalker and the killer are one and the same. But after Shauna finds out Jeff was behind the blackmailing, which she ultimately blames on Adam, it's safe to assume that Travis' killer is still out there.

(L-R): Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Juliette Lewis as Natalie in YELLOWJACKETS, “Doomcoming”. Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

The finale ends with Natalie getting a panicked voicemail from her friend looking into Travis' death, in which she drops Lottie's name.

What's up with the mysterious symbol and this cult?

Since they first crashed in the Canada wilderness, the Yellowjackets come across the same mysterious symbol on multiple occasions. The show also hints at some sort of pagan survivalist cult already living in the woods, as the girls slowly devolve into their own cannibalistic tribe.

The symbol returns 25 years later in the threatening postcards their stalker sends them, although that's soon confirmed to be Shauna's husband Jeff, who found the symbol in her journals. But remnants of the symbol also come up at the scene of Travis' death, which appears to be the working of a cult-like ritual.

When Natalie gets abducted from her motel room by a grey-clad group of extremists sporting the same symbol in the final hours of the finale, it's safe to assume she was pulling at a thread that will soon reveal the mystery behind both the symbol and the cult.

Which other Yellowjackets survived the wilderness and where are they now?

Although the finale confirmed that Jackie meets a tragic frozen death in the snowy wilderness, the present-day characters have alluded to other survivors who are living quiet lives elsewhere.

(L-R): Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Keeya King as Teen Akilah, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Alexa Barajas Plante as Teen Mari, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Jane Widdop as Teen Laura Lee and Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie in YELLOWJACKETS, “F Sharp”. Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME