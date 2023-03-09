'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Melanie Lynskey's Shauna Is Labeled a Murderer as Past 'Darkness' Consumes the Group

Showtime is teasing the darkness ahead in the first full trailer for Yellowjackets season 2, premiering March 24

Published on March 9, 2023 10:21 AM

Yellowjackets season 2 proves that what happened in the wilderness did not stay in the wilderness.

A trailer for the Showtime original series teases the dark drama set to come, with pieces of the women's harrowing past continuing to seep into their "normal" adult lives.

"Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness. It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood," young Vanessa (Liv Hewson) tells her fellow, stranded soccer teammates in a desolate cabin. "And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived."

Gorgeous scenery from the snowy landscape is interrupted throughout the trailer with violence, death and cult-like rituals. There's slicing of hands, masked leaders and even a chant: "We hear the wilderness and it hears us."

(L-R): Lauren Ambrose as Van, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Christina Ricci as Misty, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki, Simone Kessell as Lottie and Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2.
Lorenzo Agius/SHOWTIME

Flashbacks find the women in adulthood, though they've tried to leave the months of survival in the woods. "I thought we left it there when we were rescued," adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) says in a voiceover. "But now, I realize, we brought it back with us."

It seems Lottie may be the way to help the women as they're haunted daily by their tragic past. "The Lottie who was committed to a mental institution in Switzerland, Lottie?" Christina Ricci's Misty asks the group.

Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2.
Kimberley French/SHOWTIME

And though their secrets were safe for years, what truly happened is bubbling to the surface. "You're a murderer," Callie (Sarah Desjardins), Shauna's daughter, says to her mom.

"No, no no no," Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) responds. "I mean, shoot — yes."

It appears not all bloodshed remains in the past, either. A quick glimpse into the hectic trailer shows blood on adult Lottie's hands, and Natalie unwillingly restrained to a bed.

Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, and Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2.
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

The trailer ends with a nauseating scene of the stranded girls carrying the body of one of their teammates on a wooden rod. As viewers already know from season 1, the still-unidentified dead girl became a meal shortly after her death.

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres on Showtime March 24.

