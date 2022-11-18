'Yellowjackets' ' Jasmin Savoy Brown Says She's 'Meditating and Drinking' in Preparation for Season 2

Jasmin Savoy Brown has the ultimate recipe for success.

Ahead of season 2, the Yellowjackets star told PEOPLE she's preparing for new episodes of the Showtime survival drama by "meditating and drinking" as she appeared with costar Liv Hewson at Thursday's OUT100 celebration in New York City.

Brown, 28, plays the teenage version of Taissa "Tai" Turner on the show, which follows a group of women across two timelines — when their high school soccer team is stranded in the wilderness after a 1996 plane crash, then years later as they're haunted by their actions as they fought for survival.

Though much isn't known about season 2, it will pick up as adult Tai (Tawny Cypress), a politician, her fellow surviving classmates continues to do whatever it takes to hide the dark secrets from their 19 months in the woods.

Although they don't have any scenes with their adult counterparts (which also include Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci), Brown admits she "sometimes" visits set when the veteran actors are filming.

"But we're all pretty busy, because we're all trying to fly in and out and do as much as we can," she explains. "But yeah, when we have the opportunity it's nice to see everybody."

Hewson, 26, says they "100 percent" sneak onto set to see their costars film, especially now that Lauren Ambrose has signed on to play the adult version of their character Vanessa "Van" Palmer in season 2.

"Obviously Lauren and I have been in touch and seen each other," they note, adding that it was "touching to know that [adult Van] is out there, honestly."

"That sounds funny to say," Hewson admits, "but she grows up. She makes it. She exists in the future and in the world, and I get weirdly emotional about it. I'm really excited."

The Santa Clarita Diet alum did have one nearly slip-up on Wednesday's red carpet, joking that their "life flashed before my eyes" as they almost revealed a spoiler about season 2 of Yellowjackets. "No, I'm going to get in so much trouble. I'm not allowed," Hewson says.

"I can tell you that it's bonkers," they add. "It's a whirlwind filming it, and we're very excited for people to see it."

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is expected to premiere on Showtime in 2023.