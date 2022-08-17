'Yellowjackets' Reveals Who's Playing the Adult Version of Lottie in Season 2

Yellowjackets has announced their casting for adult Lottie Matthews!

Showtime announced Wednesday that Simone Kessell will be joining the highly-anticipated sophomore season of the show, stepping into the grown-up version of the character played in her teen years by actress Courtney Eaton (who has been upped to series regular in season 2).

Kessell, 46, has previously starred in TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Reckoning and Terra Nova, as well as the movies Outlaws, San Andres and 1%.

Yellowjackets flashes back and forth between a group of high school soccer players in their teens who are stranded in the Ontario wilderness after a plane crash — then years later to how they deal with the psychological aftermath as adults. Kessell will join Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress in portraying one of the older, present-day characters.

Throughout the freshman season of the show, young Lottie experienced visions and bonded with highly religious friend Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) in the hope of finding God.

At the end of the season, adult Natalie (Lewis) received a voicemail from Suzie (Colleen Wheeler), that her bank account had been emptied out and that someone seems to be stalking her.

Suzie said at the end of the message: "Who the f--- is Lottie Matthews?"

Kessell's casting announcement adds to last week's news that Lauren Ambrose will join as a series regular, playing the adult version of Vanessa "Van" Palmer. (Ambrose, 44, previously starred in HBO's Six Feet Under, the Apple TV+ psychological thriller Servant and the film Can't Hardly Wait, just to name a few.)

The acclaimed drama's first season saw Liv Hewson (who will also be a series regular in season 2) portraying the teenage version of Van, but the character's future fate had remained uncertain. The finale did hint that there may be other team members who survived into adulthood, though.

Lynskey, 44, previously shared her interest in seeing an adult Van and learning what happened to her.

"Because I very much want [Liv] to be on the show forever and ever," she said during a moderated discussion at the 10th annual SCAD TVfest, per Entertainment Tonight. The New Zealand native then revealed that Van is her husband Jason Ritter's "favorite character."

At that same event, Cypress — whose character, Taissa, formed a romantic bond with teenage Van in the wilderness — told Entertainment Tonight she wanted Taissa and Van to reunite as adults.

"Taissa's marriage seems to be in shambles," she said, referencing Taissa's present-day dynamic with estranged wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard). "It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about."

After much buzz and acclaim, Yellowjackets received an early second season renewal in December. But showrunners recently revealed the hit drama likely won't return until sometime next year.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle told The Wrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing some time shortly after that."

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is now streaming on Showtime.