'Yellowjackets' Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Version of Van for Season 2

Liv Hewson, who plays the teenage version of Van, has also been upped to series regular

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 02:00 PM
Lauren Ambrose attends BuzzFeed's "AM To DM"on November 26, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Yellowjackets has found its adult Van!

Showtime announced on Thursday that Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Vanessa "Van" Palmer. The network also confirmed Ambrose, 44, will be a series regular.

Ambrose comes to the series after starring in five seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO drama Six Feet Under. In addition to her role in Apple TV+ psychological thriller Servant, viewers may recognize Ambrose from her many other film and television credits: Party of Five, Can't Hardly Wait, Dig and The X-Files.

Yellowjackets flashes back and forth between a group of high school soccer players in their teens and as adults as they experience and then deal with the psychological aftermath of being stranded in the Ontario wilderness during a plane crash. Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Christina Ricci (Misty), Juliette Lewis (Natalie) and Tawny Cypress (Taissa) are a part of the cast.

Ella Purnell, Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher attend Showtimes's "Yellowjackets" FYC event at Hollywood Forever on June 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California
David Livingston/Getty

The acclaimed drama's first season saw Liv Hewson portraying the teenage version of Van, but the character's future fate had remained uncertain. The finale did hint that there may be other team members who survived into adulthood, though.

Hewson, 26, was also upped to series regular for season 2.

Lynskey, 44, previously shared her interest in seeing an adult Van enter the equation — and learning what happened to her.

"Because I very much want [Liv] to be on the show forever and ever," she said during a moderated discussion at the 10th annual SCAD TVfest, per Entertainment Tonight. The New Zealand native then revealed that Van is her husband Jason Ritter's "favorite character."

Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS, “Doomcoming”.
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

At that same event, Cypress — whose character, Taissa, formed a romantic bond with teenage Van in the wilderness — told Entertainment Tonight she wanted Taissa and Van to reunite as adults.

"Taissa's marriage seems to be in shambles," she said, referencing Taissa's present-day dynamic with estranged wife Simone, played by Rukiya Bernard. "It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about."

After much buzz and acclaim, Yellowjackets received an early second season renewal in December. But showrunners recently revealed the hit drama likely won't return until sometime next year.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle told The Wrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is now streaming on Showtime.

Related Articles
YELLOWJACKETS
'Yellowjackets' Cast Shares Their Hopes to See an Adult Version of Van Join the Series
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
'Yellowjackets' Showrunners Tease 'Movie Magic' — and New Details — for Upcoming Season 2
Melanie Lynskey
A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming
Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body Shamed While Filming 'Coyote Ugly' : 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Shares Her Thoughts on Some of the Most 'Fascinating' 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories 
(L-R): Christina Ricci as Misty, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”.
'Yellowjackets' : 8 Burning Questions We Have After the Season 1 Finale
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Thanks Husband Jason Ritter and Her 'Angel' Nanny in Critics Choice Speech
Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey attend the Premiere Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at Hollywood American Legion on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Melanie Lynskey Often Auditioned Against 'Yellowjackets' Costar Christina Ricci in the '90s
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Talks Facing Body Shaming from 'Yellowjackets' Fans: 'Skinny Does Not Equal Healthy'
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Begins Production: Meet the New Cast Members Heating Up the Screen
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Says the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Defended Her After She Was Body Shamed on Set
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pose for portrait at the Premiere of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter Team Up for a Cameo in Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey's New Show
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Takes N.Y.C., Plus Lili Reinhart, Heidi Klum, Maluma and More
Jasmin Savoy Brown Scream
Jasmin Savoy Brown Says 'It Feels Right' to Be First LGBTQ Final Girl of Color in 'Scream' Franchise
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Miami, Plus Katie Holmes, Shania Twain, Rebel Wilson and More