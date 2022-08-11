'Yellowjackets' Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Version of Van for Season 2

Yellowjackets has found its adult Van!

Showtime announced on Thursday that Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Vanessa "Van" Palmer. The network also confirmed Ambrose, 44, will be a series regular.

Ambrose comes to the series after starring in five seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO drama Six Feet Under. In addition to her role in Apple TV+ psychological thriller Servant, viewers may recognize Ambrose from her many other film and television credits: Party of Five, Can't Hardly Wait, Dig and The X-Files.

Yellowjackets flashes back and forth between a group of high school soccer players in their teens and as adults as they experience and then deal with the psychological aftermath of being stranded in the Ontario wilderness during a plane crash. Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Christina Ricci (Misty), Juliette Lewis (Natalie) and Tawny Cypress (Taissa) are a part of the cast.

The acclaimed drama's first season saw Liv Hewson portraying the teenage version of Van, but the character's future fate had remained uncertain. The finale did hint that there may be other team members who survived into adulthood, though.

Hewson, 26, was also upped to series regular for season 2.

Lynskey, 44, previously shared her interest in seeing an adult Van enter the equation — and learning what happened to her.

"Because I very much want [Liv] to be on the show forever and ever," she said during a moderated discussion at the 10th annual SCAD TVfest, per Entertainment Tonight. The New Zealand native then revealed that Van is her husband Jason Ritter's "favorite character."

At that same event, Cypress — whose character, Taissa, formed a romantic bond with teenage Van in the wilderness — told Entertainment Tonight she wanted Taissa and Van to reunite as adults.

"Taissa's marriage seems to be in shambles," she said, referencing Taissa's present-day dynamic with estranged wife Simone, played by Rukiya Bernard. "It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about."

After much buzz and acclaim, Yellowjackets received an early second season renewal in December. But showrunners recently revealed the hit drama likely won't return until sometime next year.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle told The Wrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is now streaming on Showtime.