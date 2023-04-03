'Yellowjackets' Cast Talks Going Cannibal, How They Nicknamed Food and Who 'Threw Up' (Exclusive)

"It was disgusting... but also kind of delicious," teased Jasmin Savoy Brown to PEOPLE as she and her Yellowjackets costars detailed what stood in for human meat during this week's episode

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on April 3, 2023 07:18 AM
YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
Yellowjackets, "Edible Complex". Photo: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 2.

The Yellowjackets have finally given into their cravings.

Ahead of this week's episode "Edible Complex," the cast of Showtime's Yellowjackets spoke to PEOPLE about confirming the long-held suspicions that their stranded characters would go cannibal, as well as what it was like eating their teammate.

"It was disgusting... but also kind of delicious. That's all I'm gonna say about that," teased Jasmin Savoy Brown at last month's season 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

The show follows a high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey that becomes stranded for 19 months in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash in 1996. As they learn how to survive, their present-day counterparts deal with demons from their past.

YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

After the season 1 finale ended with team captain Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell) tragically freezing to death, the second episode of season two had the mourning teens finally curb their appetite when a series of perfect circumstances left their roasted frenemy outside their cabin.

The cast detailed what stood in for the meat during their grand feast, as well as the hilariously appropriate nickname they gave the edible stand-in.

"She was made of jackfruit and rice paper rolls, so we nicknamed her Jackie-fruit," revealed Courtney Eaton, as her costar Sophie Nélisse confirmed the moniker, adding: "Because we were eating jackfruit and Jackie at the same time."

YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
Yellowjackets "Edible Complex". Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Nélisse, 23, who stars as the teen version of Shauna Shipman (a role shared with Melanie Lynskey), explained, "Eating her was absolutely disgusting, even though jackfruit is actually quite delicious.

"It was just, [I] couldn't wrap my head around what I was doing, and all I could see was this weird skin," she continued. "And it felt so realistic. I gagged in the scene a few times. I could barely get through it."

RELATED VIDEO: Melanie Lynskey Stays Connected to Yellowjackets Cast Via Marco Polo: "The Dynamic Off-Set Is Also Very Intense"

Eaton, 27, added: "It was an interesting day to film. I think we freaked out our crew a little bit. I gagged, (Samantha Hanratty) threw up. But yeah, it's a weird one. I hope the fans like it, I know they kinda want it."

New episodes of Yellowjackets drop Fridays on the Showtime app and air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

