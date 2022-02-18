"It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about," said Tawny Cypress, who plays Taissa in present-day

Yellowjackets Cast Shares Their Hopes to See an Adult Version of Van Join the Series

The cast of Yellowjackets has high hopes for an adult version of Van potentially appearing on the series someday.

As fans of the Showtime hit know, Van — played by Liv Hewson in flashback scenes — is seen as a teen alongside all the other stranded high school soccer players post-plane crash. She develops a romantic bond with Jasmin Savoy Brown's character, Taissa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series shows the teens as adults 25 years later through stars Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Christina Ricci (Misty), Juliette Lewis (Natalie) and Tawny Cypress (Taissa). All of the women are still coping with their shared experiences from their time in the Ontario wilderness — but Van has yet to be seen as an adult on screen, as her fate is still unclear.

At the 10th annual SCAD TVfest, Lynskey, 44, revealed during a moderated discussion that she's very interested in learning whether an adult Van exists.

"Because I very much want [Liv] to be on the show forever and ever," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. The New Zealand-born actress added that Van is her husband Jason Ritter's "favorite character."

Yellowjackets Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Like Lynskey, Sammi Hanratty, who plays teenage Misty, is also eager to have an adult Van join the show.

"I'm excited to see where all that goes. And I truly love working with Liv 'cause we got to do all that wolf stuff together and it was really intense," the 26-year-old said, referencing the scene where a pack of wolves attacks the group of girls after they leave the cabin to search for help.

After the panel, Cypress, 45, told Entertainment Tonight that she'd love to see Taissa and Van reconnect as adults.

"Taissa's marriage seems to be in shambles," she said, referencing her character's present-day relationship with estranged wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard). "It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fortunately for fans of the series, Yellowjackets received an early second season renewal from Showtime in December. The renewal news comes after it earned a 100 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and drummed up strong viewership.

Teasing what's to come in the show's sophomore run, Showtime's President of Entertainment, Gary Levine, recently told Deadline there "will be some surprises" on the horizon.

"I do know that there will be some surprises in terms of the characters," said Levine. "There are still lots of questions about who survived, what happened out there. There will be some real surprises in terms of that and I think some characters you may not even have met yet."