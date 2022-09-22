Yaya DaCosta Returns to 'Chicago Med' in Surprise Appearance after Season 6 Exit

Yaya DaCosta will reappear as Chicago Med's Dr. April Sexton in a recurring role on season 8

By
September 22, 2022
DaCosta attends the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Surprise! Yaya DaCosta is back on Chicago Med.

DaCosta, 39, reappeared as Dr. April Sexton for the first time since season 6 during Wednesday night's season 8 premiere. The brief but significant appearance is just the first of many upcoming cameos in which DaCosta's character will revisit an old relationship.

The premiere episode saw April visiting the grave of her ex-boyfriend Ethan's father and running into Ethan (Brain Tee). After the shock that April had returned to Chicago, it seems the exes may be willing to talk through what led to their split.

"I saw your dad's obituary. I would've come to the service, but I wasn't sure... I mean, I didn't want it to be awkward," she said.

Ethan asked if April has relocated to Chicago again — which she confirmed. "You didn't get married or anything, did you?" she asked Ethan. Both parties confirmed they're not married.

"Well, I will see you around," April said before leaving the cemetery.

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

DaCosta's return has been confirmed as a recurring role by Variety.

"We were talking about what we want it to do story-wise, particularly with Ethan and resolving that relationship. We never really got to finish it. We really wanted to, so we reached out to see if she would come back for this," said co-showrunner Diane Frolov. "They're not sure where the other one stand[s], so they're gonna tread softly on that."

Co-showrunner Andrew Schneider added that DaCosta was "excited" to revive the role. "She wanted to honor that character, and to give a resolution to April's relationship with Ethan."

DaCosta's return isn't the only change in season 8. Two Chicago Med cast members — Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty — exited the series ahead of the season premiere.

As part of the One Chicago lineup, season 8 of Chicago Med will continue to air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

