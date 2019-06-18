Yas! Netflix Renews Queer Eye for Seasons 4 and 5 — with New Episodes Dropping Soon

Image zoom

We’ve said it before, but can you believe?!

Netflix’s runaway hit reboot Queer Eye has been renewed for two more seasons, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

All episodes in Season 4 will drop July 19. Just like in season 3, the Fab Five will be giving makeovers, inside and out, to eight “heroes” living near Kansas City. The fifth season will begin production on June 24 in east Philadelphia and premiere sometime in 2020.

They also shot a special in Japan, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, set to air soon.

The reimagined series premiered in 2018 with a “woke” premise and five new gurus: Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (design) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming). The stars quickly became celebrities in their own right, notably appearing in Taylor Swift’s whimsical video for her LGBTQ anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” released Monday.

Though they’re now a tight-knit family, Brown, 38, recently admitted that he and Porowski, 35, clashed over an “extreme amount of conflict” when they began filming season 1.

“No matter what we were going through, our intention on camera was always to help out heroes,” Brown said on KARAMO a podcast. “And I respected this so much about Antoni, and I believe he respected this about me because we would be going through something, but once it was about this other person we put out issues aside and said let’s help.”

“So it wasn’t that we were being fake on camera, we knew there was a greater purpose, and a greater mission, outside of the B.S. we had going on behind the cameras,” he added.

You can watch the first three seasons of Queer Eye now on Netflix.