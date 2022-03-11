Yara Shahidi Celebrates Completing Her Thesis Ahead of Harvard Graduation: 'Let's Go!'

The Grown-ish actress is expecting to graduate from Harvard University this year

Yara Shahidi is one step closer to her college degree.

The Grown-ish actress revealed in a sweet Instagram video Wednesday that she finished her very lengthy thesis at Harvard University. In the clip, the 22-year-old is standing outside in the snow, announcing the accomplishment in a format similar to a boxing match introduction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Weighing in at 32,508 words and 136 pages, is this thesis writer, Yara Sayeh Shahidi! Let's go," she celebrated with a laugh, flexing her muscles while decked out in her Harvard gear.

"YOUR FAVORITE THESIS WRITER IS OFFICIALLY DONE WRITING✨💪🏽TRY NOT TO BE INTIMIDATED BY MY STATS 😤 #ThesisComplete #Harvard #classof2022#LESSSGOOO" she captioned the post.

Followers of Shahidi raved about the jaw-dropping length of her thesis in the comments. She also received a number of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities like Lena Waithe, Jennifer Garner, Teyana Taylor, Tika Sumpter, and more.

The actress has proven a number of times that she doesn't let her success in Hollywood get in the way of her education.

In September 2021, Shahidi revealed that she had a strict curfew at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, saying she requested to present early in the night in order to make it home in time to attend her college class.

"I do fly out tonight to make it to class in time," Shahidi told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Shahidi handed out the second trophy of the night to Brett Goldstein, the winner of the supporting actor in a comedy series category.

"The lovely people at the Academy really helped me out because I was like, 'Guys, I have a hard out to make this flight,' " she added.

yara shahidi Credit: yara shahidi/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shahidi was accepted into Harvard in 2017 but took a gap year before beginning her studies. The actress previously told Seventeen that she got into every single school she applied to, which included Stanford University, Yale University and Spelman College.

"I've wanted to be a history professor for longer than I've wanted to be an actress," she said of her Harvard acceptance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018. "And so I used to have the Harvard webpage up, and I'd go through the course catalog. So needless to say, this is something I've been planning for a long time."