Yara Shahidi Announces End of 'Grown-ish' After 6 Seasons: 'We're Going to Do It Up Big'

It's almost time to say goodbye to grown-ish.

On Wednesday, Yara Shahidi announced the popular Freeform series is set to conclude with a two-part sixth season with the first part premiering this summer and the final episodes being released in 2024.

"Hey grown-ish fam, it's Yara, and I wanted to share the news with you guys, our day ones, that season 6 of grown-ish will be our final season," she shared in a YouTube video. "But don't be sad, because we're going to do it up big."

She continued: "This season will air in two parts. The first half will premiere this summer, and the second half will be coming in 2024, which means you still have a full year with the crew at Cal U."

Shahidi, 23, shared that the show will hit a major milestone during the sixth and final season.

"And we have so much to celebrate this season, including hitting our hundredth episode," she said. "We'll have some amazing guest stars joining us, like Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals along with some other exciting people that will share soon."

Shahidi also gave a shout out to the OG fans of the show.

"You guys have been with us since season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," she shared, referring to originating the role on black-ish. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew, and we wanna take the time to thank you all for the love and support that has kept us going."

She added, "And like I said, there's still another season to go and trust me, it's gonna be big."

Series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris also spoke about the ending of his -ish universe coming to close ahead of black-ish airing its final episode in April after eight seasons on ABC.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," he said in a statement. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus [Scribner] and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor."

He continued, "From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

Grown-ish originally premiered in January 2018 and centered on Shahidi's black-ish character Zoey and her college years. In season 5, Scribner's Junior took over the lead role after Zoey graduated college. (Shahidi still appeared on the series.)

In addition to Shahidi and Scribner, grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

The first five seasons of the show are now streaming on Hulu.