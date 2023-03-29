Yara Shahidi Announces End of 'Grown-ish' After 6 Seasons: 'We're Going to Do It Up Big'

The sixth and final season of Grown-ish will air in two parts, beginning this summer, on Freeform

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 04:46 PM

It's almost time to say goodbye to grown-ish.

On Wednesday, Yara Shahidi announced the popular Freeform series is set to conclude with a two-part sixth season with the first part premiering this summer and the final episodes being released in 2024.

"Hey grown-ish fam, it's Yara, and I wanted to share the news with you guys, our day ones, that season 6 of grown-ish will be our final season," she shared in a YouTube video. "But don't be sad, because we're going to do it up big."

She continued: "This season will air in two parts. The first half will premiere this summer, and the second half will be coming in 2024, which means you still have a full year with the crew at Cal U."

GROWN-ISH - "Canceled" - After Luca calls out Zoey's boss on social media, Zoey tries to regain control over cancel culture. This episode of "grown-ish" airs Thursday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.
Tiffany Roohani/Freeform via Getty

Shahidi, 23, shared that the show will hit a major milestone during the sixth and final season.

"And we have so much to celebrate this season, including hitting our hundredth episode," she said. "We'll have some amazing guest stars joining us, like Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals along with some other exciting people that will share soon."

Shahidi also gave a shout out to the OG fans of the show.

"You guys have been with us since season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," she shared, referring to originating the role on black-ish. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew, and we wanna take the time to thank you all for the love and support that has kept us going."

She added, "And like I said, there's still another season to go and trust me, it's gonna be big."

YARA SHAHIDI & MARCUS SCRIBNER
MIKE TAING/Freeform via Getty

Series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris also spoke about the ending of his -ish universe coming to close ahead of black-ish airing its final episode in April after eight seasons on ABC.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," he said in a statement. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus [Scribner] and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor."

He continued, "From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

YARA SHAHIDI & TREVOR JACKSON
Mike Taing/Freeform via Getty

Grown-ish originally premiered in January 2018 and centered on Shahidi's black-ish character Zoey and her college years. In season 5, Scribner's Junior took over the lead role after Zoey graduated college. (Shahidi still appeared on the series.)

In addition to Shahidi and Scribner, grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first part of the final season of grown-ish will premiere this summer with the second part airing in 2024. The first five seasons of the show are now streaming on Hulu.

Related Articles
Marcus Scribner attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Marcus Scribner Teases a 'Raunchy' Upcoming Season of 'Grown-ish' : 'It's Gonna Be Crazy'
Peaky Blinders, Legacies, The Walking Dead
TV Shows That Are Ending in 2022, Including ''Peaky Blinders ' ' and 'The Walking Dead'
Yara Shahidi Says She Uses Fashion to Celebrate Those she Admirers and Beauty To Celebrate the Fact she's 23
Yara Shahidi Says Fashion Gives Her a Way to 'Amplify a Message': 'I Love Thinking About Purpose'
yara shahidi
Yara Shahidi on Bringing Diversity to 'Peter Pan' as Tinker Bell: 'We've Been Left Out for So Long'
HBO - Brian Cox, Succession, Season 4
Brian Cox Is 'Delighted' 'Succession' Won't 'Outstay' Its Welcome: 'I'm Happy It's Over' After Season 4
BLACK-ISH Cast Kids
The Kids of 'Black-ish': Where Are They Now?
M. Night Shyamalan at the season 4 premiere of "Servant" held at the Walter Reade Theater on January 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
M. Night Shyamalan on 'Servant' Series Finale: 'It's a Love Letter to the Strength of Family'
(L-R): Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Diego Luna Calls Knowing 'Andor' Will End After 2 Seasons 'Really Important,' Shares What Has Kept Him 'Sane'
Outlander Will End After Season 8 — but There's Still More of the Fraser Family's Story Ahead
'Outlander' Will End After Season 8 — but There's Still More of the Fraser Family's Story Ahead
cobra kai season 4
'Cobra Kai' Set for Final Season as Creators Tease More 'Karate Kid' Coming: 'Miyagiverse Has Never Been Stronger'
the goldbergs season 10
'The Goldbergs' to End on ABC After 10 Seasons: 'Such a Rewarding Experience'
THE BLACKLIST -- "Lady Luck (#69)" Episode 616 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
'The Blacklist' Will End After Upcoming 10th Season: 'It's Been Incredibly Fun'
BLACK-ISH
Where to See the 'Black-ish' Cast After the Show Ends
Marcus Scribner Looks Back on Filming with Anthony Anderson
'Black-ish's ' Marcus Scribner on Filming with Anthony Anderson: 'Impossible to Keep a Straight Face'
“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End Series with Season 14, Finale to Air on May 14
BLACK-ISH
'Black-ish' Series Finale Date Announced as Cast Looks Back on 8 Seasons Together