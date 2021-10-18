"We don't want it to end," executive producer and showrunner Eliza Clark said following the cancellation news

Y: The Last Man Canceled by FX: 'There Is So Much More Left to Tell'

Fans will be disappointed to learn that Y: The Last Man has been canceled by FX on Hulu, one month after its premiere.

The DC Comics-based drama, starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Amber Tamblyn, will not get a second season, executive producer and showrunner Eliza Clark announced via Twitter on Sunday.

"We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for season 2 of Y: THE LAST MAN. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell," Clark wrote in a statement.

Clark continued, "Y: THE LAST MAN is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production."

"It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don't want it to end," she continued.

However, Clark offered fans a glimmer of hope, adding, "But we know that someone else is going to very lucky to have this team and this story. I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home."

Tamblyn, 38, echoed Clark's sentiment as she also shared her disappointment with the cancellation.

"I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say, and that says it so well, will find a great new home soon," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star wrote. "Looking forward to the next chapter. If you're with me, let the world know."