Get a First Look at Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before's' Matchmaking Sister Spinoff 'XO Kitty'

High schooler Kitty is moving across the world for love, and to follow in the steps of her late mom who attended a Korean boarding school

By
Published on March 22, 2023 12:00 PM

If you've loved the boys before, Netflix has the perfect new series for you.

The streamer released a first look at XO Kitty, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before YA spinoff that will center on Lara Jean's sibling Kitty.

Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty — the little sister responsible for the plot-driving letters in the Netflix film series. However, this story will focus on Kitty as she navigates her own love story — and the love stories of others.

XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 102 of XO, Kitty.
Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Kitty is a matchmaker with a knack for predicting love, but now she's moving across the world to start an in-person relationship with her long distance boyfriend. She'll quickly learn that not everything about love always goes to plan.

"I know when two people are meant for each other," Kitty says in a trailer for the series. On the screen is a photo of sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) — showing her hand in their eventual relationship. "It's a feeling I get. I felt it for Lara Jean and Peter. I felt it for you two, and I feel it for me and Dae."

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Choi Min-yeong as Dae in episode 106 of XO, Kitty.
Park Young-Sol/Netflix

As Kitty gives a powerpoint on her matchmaking expertises to dad Dr. Covey (John Corbett) and Trina, flashbacks show how she's gotten to the point of pitching a move across the world for love. "Remember I went to Grandma and Grandpa's to clean their attic?" she asks. In the attic, Kitty found proof that her mother went to a Korean boarding school on a "super cool scholarship."

Kitty explains that not only does she want to go to Korea for love, but also to feel closer to her late mother, who took a similar path. In the biggest coincidence of all, her long-distance boyfriend Dae happens to go to the same boarding school her mom did.

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Sunny Oh as Mihee, Gia Kim as Yuri, Han Bi Ryu as Eunice, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison in episode 108 of XO, Kitty.
Park Young-Sol/Netflix

"I applied to [the school] KISS and I got in," Kitty says. "I got the same scholarship as mom!" she exclaims.

Kitty's story marks "picking up the baton from Lara Jean," according to co-showrunner Sascha Rothchild.

"We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters," added creator Jenny Han.

XO, Kitty. (L to R) John Corbett as Dan Covey, Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild in episode 101 of XO, Kitty.
Courtesy of Netflix

XO Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix.

