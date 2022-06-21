X Factor Alum Tom Mann Reveals His Fiancée Dani Died on Their Wedding Day: I've 'Cried an Ocean'

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," Tom Mann wrote

Tom Mann has endured the unthinkable.

On Instagram Monday, the X Factor contestant, 28, announced the death of his fiancée, Dani Hampson. He revealed that she died on what was supposed to be their wedding day.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mann wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Hampson with their son, Bowie. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."

"We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he continued. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Mann went on to note how he is "completely broken trying to process" the tragedy. "I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," he wrote. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Mann then called Hampson the "most beautiful person inside and out" as well as the "most incredible soul."

"We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that," he shared. "I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time."

The former Stereo Kicks member concluded, "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

At this time, Hampson's cause of death has not been released.

Mann and Hampson originally intended to tie the knot in August 2020, but were forced to postpone their ceremony on two separate occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The twosome welcomed their son, Bowie, in October 2021.

"2021 started much like 2020 — expecting to become husband & wife — only we ended up as mum & dad instead 🤍," Hampson wrote on Instagram in December 2021. "My highlight, proudest moment & biggest achievement. Now & always."