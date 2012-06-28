Britney Spears Calls Former Menudo Singer 'Very Sexy' at X Factor Auditions

Boy band singers know how to charm the ladies – even when they’re all grown up.

At Wednesday’s X Factor auditions in Providence, R.I., a former singer from the Latin boy band Menudo wooed the audience with his vocal talent and easy charisma, prompting Britney Spears, 30, to say his performance was “very sexy.”

Wearing a leather jacket and black T-shirt, 31-year-old Troy Kurtis got the audience waving their arms back and forth as he sang in Spanish. Afterwards, during the judges’ critique, L.A. Reid, 56, teased Demi Lovato, 19, about her love of all things Spanish, saying, “[Demi’s] sweating. She’s giggling.”

RELATED: Britney: ‘I’m a Fair Judge’ on The X Factor

Before his performance, Kurtis revealed that his post-Menudo life wasn’t all fun and games.

“I never had any mentors,” he told the judges. “I left my house at 16 because my step-father told me to shut up when I would sing. I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Tune in once X Factor airs to find out if the judges think Kurtis have what it takes to restart his career.

• Reporting by ANNE DRISCOLL