Tom Mann Says There Are 'No Words' to Describe How Much He Misses Fiancée Dani Hampson After Her Death

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the X Factor alum, 28, reflected on the loss of his loved one over a week after she unexpectedly died on what was supposed to be the couple's wedding day.

"There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan," Mann wrote alongside a photo of himself and Hampson, per E! News.

"Forever & always," added Mann, who shares a son, Bowie Andrew Mann, with his late love.

Mann and Hampson originally intended to wed in August 2020 but had to delay the ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hampson's cause of death has not been released.

Hampson died on June 18, according to a heartbreaking Instagram post by Mann earlier this month.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," he wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Hampson with Bowie. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."

"We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he continued. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Mann went on to note how he was "completely broken trying to process" the tragedy. "I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," he wrote. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Last week, Mann looked back on special memories with his late fiancée with a post on his Instagram Story of a photo that Hampson first shared in 2019. The image showed her on a Jumbotron as she was performing on stage in an arena.