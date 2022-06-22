X Factor Alum Tom Mann's Fiancée Dani Receives Heartfelt Tributes from Her Family After Her Death

The tributes are pouring in for Tom Mann's fiancée, Danielle "Dani" Hampson, after her sudden death.

Hampson, who was a PR Executive at Knowles Communications, died Saturday on what would have been her wedding day to the X Factor alum. She was 34.

Mann, 28, announced Hampson's passing on Instagram Monday, saying he is "completely broken trying to process" the tragedy.

"I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," he wrote. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Hampson's family has also been honoring her memory across social media.

Tom Mann and Dani Hampson Credit: Tom Mann/Instagram

Her father, Martin, he said the entire family is "devastated" at this time and that "no parent should ever have to write" a post about losing their child.

"She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone," he wrote on Instagram. "She will always be my little princess, the love of mum's life, the sister Andy adored, Helena's BFF, Tom's true love, and of course, Bowie's amazing mummy. We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken."

Martin added, "People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever. Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight."

Hampson's brother, Andrew, also took a moment to "express just what Danielle meant to me and the void she is going to leave in all our lives."

"For as long as I can remember, Danielle has been my best friend. I took great pleasure in taking the mick out of her at every opportunity and she reciprocated, but the love we had for each other was immeasurable," he wrote. "When people who didn't know us asked if we got on well I would say perfectly, we never argued, just the very occasional brother and sister tiff."

Andrew had "so much pride" over what his sister accomplished in her career, but he additionally acknowledged that "her greatest achievement" was becoming a mother to her 8-month-old son. He added that "the world will know just what an extraordinary human being" Hampson was.

"The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were," he concluded. "I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me. I will love you forever, my beautiful sister."

Sister-in-law Helena wrote on Instagram that Hampson had "so much life left to live with both Tom and Bowie."

"She waited so patiently for her special day, 2 postponed dates later, it was finally here. The 18th was my birthday, and even though it should have been all about her, she still made plans around her own wedding weekend to celebrate me too," she continued. "I can never thank her enough for her selflessness and always, always putting other people first, even when she didn't have to. This day will forever now be a celebration of you."

"I looked up to you since the moment I met you Danielle, the big sister I never had and never knew I needed, a best friend," she added. "You taught me so much and I promise to use what I've learnt from you throughout the rest of my life, and to be there for Bowie always, I'm so happy I get to be his Auntie. Love you and miss you forever."

Mann and Hampson originally intended to wed in August 2020 but had to delay the ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, they welcomed Bowie in October 2021.