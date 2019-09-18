Wyoming Nights! Kim Kardashian West Shares Gorgeous Sunset Photo from Recent Family Trip

The West family is enjoying late summer sunsets in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian West shared a gorgeous snap of the family in Wyoming on Tuesday, where her husband Kanye West recently purchased a sprawling ranch.

The mother of four kept the caption simple, writing “Wyoming nights” alongside the photo, which shows herself, Kanye, daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 19 months, and son Saint West, 3½.

The squad sits around a picnic table, which is situated near a campfire and in front of rolling hills and trees. Little Psalm West, almost 4 months, doesn’t appear in the shot.

Just three days ago, Kim, 38, shared another pic from the family’s Wyoming adventure, showing North and Chicago atop a pinto horse. The beauty mogul captioned that photo, “Wyoming 🐎⛰”

While the family appears to be enjoying their time in the Equality State, fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a full-on move any time soon.

“Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “It’s very quiet and private.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Not Moving to Wyoming Yet: She ‘Isn’t a Fan of Cabins,’ Source Says

The source added: “Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing. The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins.”

But that doesn’t mean that Kim and Kanye, 42, haven’t been discussing spending more time in Wyoming.

Kim recently said that she envisions spending vacation time at the ranch.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Brings Son Saint and Daughter Chicago Adorable Cowboy Outfits from Wyoming — and They ‘Love’ Them

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last week. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

Nonetheless, Kim has said that she sees their family moving to Wyoming within the next decade.

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” she said in her recent cover story for Vogue Arabia.

“In my mind, I’m already living in those 10 years,” she said.