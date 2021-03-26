The actor now stars as "the new Captain America" on the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Wyatt Russell Reveals He Originally Auditioned to Play Captain America Before Chris Evans Was Cast

Wyatt Russell has had a full circle moment.

While appearing virtually on Good Morning America Friday, the 34-year-old actor shared details about his role on the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and how the part is one that he was apparently destined to play.

Chatting with the GMA co-hosts, Russell spoke about how his first-ever audition was for the role of Captain America in Marvel's original film of the character — a part that eventually went to Chris Evans. On The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Russell now stars as a new character, who viewers have only heard his role referred to as "the new Captain America."

Calling the ordeal a "fun story," Russell said, "I think that honestly, the first audition was really more just something to read, to see if I was any good at acting or not. I don't think I was ever actually in competition for the role, but it was crazy."

His new role on the Marvel series, Russell added, was one he had "no idea" about during the audition process, only learning more about the part after he was officially cast.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features an epic team-up of former Avengers Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

The six-episode series, created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, also stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Russell as John F. Walker, or "the new Captain America."

When asked if his character is a "good guy or a bad guy" during his GMA appearance, Russell played coy and gave no hints whatsoever.

"You're gonna have to find out," the actor said during the morning broadcast, before he joked that there was "two men in black suits with red dots trained on my forehead."

Later in his GMA chat, Russell also spoke about another big role he has taken on — fatherhood!

Russell and his wife, Meredith Hagner, welcomed their first child together, son Buddy Prine Russell, earlier this month.

"It's everything everybody says it is," Russell, who is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, said. "The best way I can describe it ... is every love song you've ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kid."

"It's crazy," he added. "The feeling, you can't describe it."