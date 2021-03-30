"It was semi-embarrassing to be in the Marvel office going, 'I don't know,'" the actor said

Wyatt Russell Didn't Know Much About Comics Before Being Cast in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Stepping into the Marvel universe was a whole new experience for Wyatt Russell.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the 34-year-old actor chatted about his role on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and his knowledge of superheroes (or lack thereof) before joining the Disney+ series.

Detailing that he "didn't grow up knowing much about comic books," Russell told host Jimmy Kimmel, "My heroes were athletes."

"So when I came on set, I was asking, 'What does that mean?' or 'Who's that person?' or 'How do they fit in?' and finally [series star] Sebastian [Stan] was like, 'Dude. Stop asking questions. You're going to get more confused than you are. When you get answers it's gonna be worse,'" he explained.

When asked by Kimmel, 53, if he had to pretend to know more about Marvel than he led on to obtain the part, Russell revealed, "I did a little."

"They showed me a picture of the guy [I would be playing] and I was like 'Oh, all right!' ... And then they start running me through the stuff ... and then finally, about 15 minutes into the explanation of like why I am who I am, I had to ... go, 'I'm really sorry, I don't know any of this stuff. I think you have to start from the beginning.'"

The team at Marvel, however, was "super nice" about the ordeal, Russell said.

"It was semi-embarrassing to be in the Marvel office going, 'I don't know,'" he added.

Last week, while appearing virtually on Good Morning America, Russell similarly spoke about his role on the Marvel series and how the part is one that he was apparently destined to play.

Chatting with the GMA co-hosts, Russell spoke about how his first-ever audition was for the role of Captain America in Marvel's original film of the character — a part that eventually went to Chris Evans. Russell now stars in the series as a new character, who has been referred to as "the new Captain America."