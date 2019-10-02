Tyler Cameron Teases He 'May Be Single’ amid Gigi Hadid Romance

Has Tyler Cameron‘s romance with Gigi Hadid fizzled out?

While bartending on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former Bachelorette star appeared to admit to guest Jenny McCarthy that he was on the market — telling her with a flirtatious smile, “I may be single.”

Later in the show, Cameron flashed his abs and told two WWHL staffers that he’d be open to dating a “normal girl” even though he’s found fame.

“I love all girls,” Cameron said.

Cameron and Hadid were first linked in late July, when astute social media users noticed the two followed each other on Instagram.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Have ‘Connected’ But Are ‘Trying to Navigate’ the Spotlight

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Says ‘Goodbye Futon’ As He Moves Into Luxury NYC High-Rise Near Gigi Hadid

They were spotted together at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later in August, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Things really heated up between the pair when Hadid brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards. According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Tyler “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer. Cameron even sweetly consoled Hadid, as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

Asked about their relationship not long thereafter, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together.”

“We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he added.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Getty; Splash

But the funeral was also the last time Cameron and Hadid have been seen in public together.

They were photographed separately on the red carpet at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show days later, and Cameron was spotted solo throughout the rest of New York Fashion Week at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, OK! Magazine’s NYFW party and Sprayground’s runway show.

A source told PEOPLE on Sept. 11 that though the two have “really connected,” dating in the spotlight has been difficult.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider said. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

Right now, the two are “still just getting to know each other and have fun,” the source added. “They don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid BACKGRID

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron Says Relationship with Gigi Hadid ‘Doesn’t Need to Be Public’

Although Cameron has landed modeling gigs since ending his stint on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, the source said he isn’t using Hadid’s platform or her fashion industry connections to grow his own career.

“Tyler’s new to New York City, and exploring business opportunities,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He’s taking advantage of his new fame, but he doesn’t want to come off as an opportunist with Gigi.”

“He doesn’t discuss business with her. Tyler respects that she’s ‘The Gigi Hadid‘ and knows that her career is important to her,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to jeopardize their relationship at all.”

Late last month, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight that he was keeping his relationship with Hadid private.

“We’re just friends,” Cameron said when asked where he and the supermodel currently stand. “I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday though Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.