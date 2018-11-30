O Come OG Faithful! Andy Cohen Uniting 6 Original Housewives for Epic WWHL Holiday Show

Andy Cohen is kicking it old school this holiday season.

PEOPLE can reveal exclusively that the Bravo host will unite Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Teresa Giudice, and Kyle Richards together to deck the halls and spill some tea on a special Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen holiday show this December.

All ladies hold the distinction of being “original Housewives” on their respective franchises. So it’s no surprise Cohen’s special, airing live Dec. 20, is titled “O Come OG Faithful.”

“I’m getting you the Housewives Crossover of my dreams for the holidays this year AND I CANT WAIT!” Cohen tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I’m stunned, excited, and a little nervous about what might happen when I gather 6 OG’s together on live TV!”

Bravo

Gunvalson, 56, led Real Housewives of Orange County when it premiered in 2006 and has remained on the show for its 13 seasons since. Singer, 62, also hasn’t missed a season of Real Housewives of New York City since its 2008 kickoff, nor has Giudice, 46, with Real Housewives of New Jersey (2009) or Richards, 49, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010).

Leakes, 50, took a few seasons off of Real Housewives of Atlanta but has since returned to the series after finding breakout stardom on the series when it began in 2008. Same for Frankel, 48, who just completed RHONY‘s 10th anniversary season.

Since RHOC began, there have been over 110 Housewives across nine franchises, the most recent being The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of Potomac — both of which just completed their third seasons.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.