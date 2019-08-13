See Andy Cohen's Hilarious Response After Watch What Happens Live Caller Asks Him Out on a Date

A Watch What Happens Live caller just gave us all an important lesson in shooting your shot.

During Monday’s episode of the late-night talk show, Jacob from Austin, Texas, called in with question for guest Steve Gold and a proposition for host Andy Cohen.

“What’s up Andy, how are you?” he asked. “I just think you’re so attractive, Andy, and if you ever come to Austin, Texas, I would love to take you out on a date.”

“Wow,” responded Cohen, 51. “I like your voice. How old are you?”

Turns out, Jacob is only 22 — but he isn’t letting their age difference get in his way.

“I want to take you out,” he insisted. “I’ll pick you up from the airport, take you out, pay for everything — it’s good.”

“Oh, I’m flying to you?” Cohen teased.

“Or I can fly to you. But I’ll DM you and we can talk about this on Instagram DMs,” Jacob replied, swiftly pivoting back to his question for Gold.

“He’s running the show here!” Cohen exclaimed. “I like it. Maybe I need a bossy 22-year-old.”

Cohen, who is father to 6-month-old son Benjamin, split from boyfriend Clifton Dassuncao last year. Asked about being newly single during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2018, he joked about his dating woes.

“I am on Tinder and there is a gay dating app that I’m on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I’m impersonating Andy Cohen,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Your photos don’t meet our guidelines.’ I’m like, ‘No, it is me!'”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.