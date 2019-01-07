Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Moves to L.A. for a Month as Host Preps for Baby

Before he becomes a first-time dad, Andy Cohen is getting out of town.

The Bravo personality is taking his late-night talk program, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, to Los Angeles, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

“Moving the Clubhouse to L.A. is a win all the way around,” Cohen tells PEOPLE in a statement. “There will be great guests, great energy and I can make a 9 p.m. dinner reservation after we get off the air!”

The show will tape in L.A. for four weeks beginning Jan. 14.

It’ll be the third time WWHL heads to the city of stars — though this time, like in New York, all shows will be filmed in front of an intimate audience.

Among the stars lined up for the run are Jay Leno, Anne Hathaway, Judd Apatow, Matthew McConaughey, Christina Aguilera, and RuPaul.

On the Dec. 20 episode of WWHL, Cohen announced he’s expecting his first child via surrogate in the beginning of February.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said on WWHL during a special episode that included “O.G.” Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice. “Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Then, while co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, Cohen told pal Anderson Cooper that he was having a boy.

“I cannot wait to meet this boy … I’m so excited and I think about nothing else,” Cohen said. “When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

He added, “By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.”

Cohen also said on CNN that he is “getting the gear” in preparation for his little one’s arrival. “Everyone’s given me wonderful advice. I have a lot of great women in my life.” While Cohen did hint that he has a name picked out, he quickly said “no” when Cooper asked him if he would reveal it for the crowd.

Since making his announcement, Cohen has been showered with love from his fellow Real Housewives stars. Their supportive sentiments were carried over by best friends, like Sarah Jessica Parker — who spoke to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I am overcome with joy and join Andy’s friends and family as we anticipate the safe arrival of the already much-loved baby Cohen,” Parker, 53, previously told PEOPLE. “Andy will be a wonderful father and has been waiting forever to be called Papa.”

“I can’t wait to meet and know his child and offer any help or guidance I can offer the new daddy,” she added. “This has been a hard secret to keep and I was so thrilled to hear him share his very happy news last night. Now we are just counting the days.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.