Zack Estrin, Writer-Producer Known for 'Prison Break' and 'Lost in Space', Dead at 51

"He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh," Zack Estrin's family said in a statement after his death

By
Published on September 26, 2022 11:30 AM
Showrunner and Executive Producer Zack Estrin arrives at A Special Screening Of "Lost in Space" Season 2 hosted by Netflix and Legendary Entertainment In Washington, D.C. at Smithsonian Museum on December 8, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty

Zack Estrin, a writer-producer known for his work on Prison Break and Lost in Space, among other projects, has died. He was 51.

Estrin's death on Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach, California, was confirmed to PEOPLE by his longtime talent agency WME.

Per Deadline, Estrin died from a suspected cardiac arrest after he collapsed while jogging on the beach. His exact cause of death, however, is still pending an official autopsy.

Estrin is survived by his wife, Kari Estrin; daughters Charlotte Estrin and Chloe Estrin; and dogs Molly and Lt. Judy Hopps, in addition to mother Patricia Estrin, father Jonathan Estrin, sister Amelia Burstyn, stepbrother Dylan Arrants and stepsisters Julie List and Laura Humphrey.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be made to The Zack Estrin USC Scholarship Fund.

Zack Estrin attends the "Lost In Space" Season 1 Premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on April 9, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Born in Woodland, California, and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Estrin attended USC before he began an illustrious career in film.

He then transitioned into a career in television, working on drama series such as the WB Network's Charmed and Dawson's Creek, as well as Fox's Tru Calling.

Estrin later become co-executive producer of Fox's Prison Break, served as executive producer and showrunner on ABC's The River and The Whispers, and also worked as co-creator and executive producer of the network's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

He also served as the executive producer and showrunner on Netflix's reimagining of Lost in Space. Deadline reported that Estrin was developing new projects under his overall deal at Netflix before his death.

In a statement, Estrin's family called him "our everything. The best husband, father, son and friend."

"He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed," the statement continued. "But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours."

WME president Ari Greenburg said in his own statement, "Zack was our client for nearly 25 years."

He added, "He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend."

